Zigong Lantern Group Wins Award for Best in Show

Florida Attractions Association recognized Zigong Lantern Group for Best in Show during the FAA Annual Conference

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the Florida Attractions Association (FAA) 2022 Annual Conference at Hilton West Palm Beach & Palm Beach County Convention Center, Zigong Lantern Group won the Best in Show Award for their astonishing, illuminating, art display, featuring a customized design relative to a South Florida Theme.

Jennifer Szabo Berthiaume - Chair of the Board FAA - hands Award to Zigong Lantern Group Meng Liu and Justin Corsa Stage Decoration at Florida Attractions Association Annual Conference 2022, by Zigong Lantern Group, includes a Giant Alligator, Flamingos, Leopard, Peacock, Flowers, and Butterflies

The Zigong Lantern Group's South Florida-themed design included illuminating lantern art, in the life-life shapes of flamingos, banana trees, palm trees, flowers, giant alligators, colorful parrots, Florida leopards, and an assortment of ocean sea life creatures. All of these illuminating lanterns are handcrafted, custom designed, with fine artistic detail, silk exterior, and illuminating with LED. Zigong Lantern Group is known for their custom design and major light exhibitions that include Award Winning Holiday Lights Events, Zoo Lights, Asian Lantern Festivals, and other lighting events, hosted at major attraction parks worldwide.

"I was incredibly happy and excited just to have the opportunity to decorate the FAA Conference. Since it was our first year at FAA, I had no idea there would be awards, and to our surprise, we won the award of Best in Show. Disney, Universal Studios, Zoo Miami, Tampa Lowry Park Zoo, and hundreds of other major attraction parks were there to see it. We felt incredibly proud and very fortunate to also have a 3-minute speech to discuss our company, our brand, and our future," said Justin Corsa, Chief of the Board & CEO of Zigong Lantern Group.

Zigong Lantern Group's 3-minute speech in reference to their history and future was just as impressive as their lanterns. They are the only American owned Lantern Arts company inside the entire industry, emerging out of an Uprising Reorganization of an existing Chinese company, fighting for America and American values. Establishing Highest Levels of Quality and Ethics with absolute ferocious work ethic and the will to be the best worldwide.

The name 'Zigong Lantern Group' has become a brand name in the industry by being incredibly active from the year it started, up to the present time; with featured, major projects in France, UK, Las Vegas, Boston, MA /New England, Nashville, Charleston, Kansas City, and Miami.

Zigong Lantern Groups' management anticipates continuous progress in the coming years. There will be a substantial release of fresh and new ideas for the customers and attraction park clients, and maintain the highest levels of quality, of each and every lantern they produce.

