Zigurat to Launch the 5th Edition of the Global MBA in Digital Business

To celebrate the launch of the upcoming edition of the Global MBA in Digital Business, Zigurat Innovation and Business School was inspired by the transformative journey that Tess Guetat, an integrated communication and marketing expert and an alumna of the program, underwent when she successfully moved to communication, people and culture change management.

Zigurat Global Institute of Technology

From Belgium, and with an international career spanning Europe, the USA and the Middle East, Tess now — a change management consultant — assists organizations with specific interventions that help them advance in their change journey. To "better respond to employees' and customers' needs for higher engagement and for companies requirements for continuous innovation," she dedicated her Master's project to create a blueprint for the transformation of a traditional network communication agency. For her transformation proposal, she also received an award for "Outstanding Final Project: that recognizes excellence in the final project and the presentation of a real applicable transformation case."

Delivering added value to clients

With the rise of disruptive technologies and the coming of age of new audiences with different media consumption, new business models have emerged. For companies, this means defining more competitive, efficient and profitable customers' and employees' engagement strategies, to best respond to an increasingly digital native audience.

Tess goes on to say that traditional marketing agencies that have transformed to a service offering closer to either tech or strategic consultancies and changed their brand perception, have enjoyed a positive reception from brands and shown great results in terms of acquiring more clients and projects through new and additional revenue streams. Thereby securing themselves a place in the future of the industry.

The key to success is understanding that rather than delivering a service, agencies must deliver value for their clients. One way for an agency to deliver value is to help clients improve their customer experience. "The Global MBA in Digital Business taught us the latest innovation accelerators and how these can be applied to various industries and across an organization." Tess highlights the use of Artificial Intelligence, programmatics, machine learning, deep learning, big data, and analytics, as the most often used innovators in the marketing industry to impact the customers' journey and experience.

Education is key to being able to innovate

Applying transformation processes is a great challenge for many companies who cannot put on hold their daily operations to cater for change. It's also harder to foresee future needs for change when the business is currently doing well. This has created the need for change management professionals who feel at home in a digital ecosystem and have a visionary approach to innovation.

This demand for change agents is what Zigurat's Global MBA in Digital Business has set out to respond to, by training innovators of the next generation capable of moving beyond digital optimization and expanding organizations through truly transformational practices.

Tess Guetat, during the presentation of her Master's project at the Zigurat Summit

