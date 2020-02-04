Ziizvan Zelaya's New Book 40 Jades, Is An Entrancing Compendium Of Poetry Filled With Passion, Yearning, And A Sense Of Adventure

Ziizvan Zelaya said this about his book: " 40 Jades are characters that come out of the notes of a guitar, written with the hands of a poetic heart. They are continuous dreams full of love, passion, and secrets. 40 Jades returns us to the house, to love, to friends, to fertile places, to the universe, and to the woman with the soul of jade and shadows. It is an eternal lover with loneliness, illusions, anguishes, and scars that have been stoned with kisses, hugs, peace, struggles, and betrayals. The vice of a few steps found the compass. It is a freedom that teaches us to travel on the train with a view of the flowers, painted walls, green mornings, and fleeting snow. On one of those silent mornings, 40 Jades turns from drops to ravines, from rivers to seas, and it was oceans that wet the bodies of dust."

Published by Page Publishing, Ziizvan Zelaya's new book 40 Jades will enchant readers with vivid juxtapositions that perfectly paint the grace of life, as reflected in the wiles of the mind and the fervor of the heart.

Consumers who wish to feel the hearth of love, belongingness, and healing can purchase 40 Jades in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

