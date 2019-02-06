Zija International Announces Jeremy Redd as President & CEO

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zija International is thrilled to announce that its Board of Directors has appointed Jeremy Redd as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Redd previously held strong leadership positions both domestically and internationally in various health and wellness companies.

"During this transformative growth period at Zija International, there is no one better to take the reins than Jeremy Redd," says Ryan Palmer, Zija's former President and current Member of the Board of Directors. "Jeremy is an empowering leader with the ability to organize and execute aggressive growth. His vision for the company's future is something we have been looking for as we have prepared to take Zija to the next level."

Leading teams with a solution-driven approach, Redd has transformed solid businesses into successful entities with his passion for inspiring teams to make strategical shifts to initiate business growth. With extensive experience in developing businesses in the network marketing industry and an MBA from Brigham Young University, Redd is excited to share his expertise with the full support of Zija's Board of Directors, Executives, and corporate staff.

"I am honored to step into the role of Zija's next President and CEO," Jeremy said. "It has been a privilege to work alongside both Ken Brailsford and Ryan Palmer over the last few months to fully understand the attainable goals they've set and realize the incredible area of expansion Zija has stepped into because of their leadership."

Zija Founder and former CEO, Ken Brailsford, will remain the Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Ryan Palmer, will remain on Zija's Board of Directors and play a key advisor role in the company.

Zija has spent over a decade formulating innovative products to aid normal physiological functions that lead to peak wellness. Each of Zija's products serve a distinct purpose in the goal of health, wellness, and beauty. The company operates in more than 50 countries worldwide.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Zija International

Related Links

http://beta.zijainternational.com/

