Zilliant Announces Zilliant CPQ Connector for Salesforce CPQ on AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

AUSTIN, Texas, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zilliant, a leader in intelligent B2B price optimization, price management and sales guidance software, today announced it has launched its CPQ Connector for Salesforce CPQ on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to seamlessly integrate market-aligned prices that help sales reps win deals at more profitable prices.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, Zilliant CPQ Connector is available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxSearchKeywordResults?keywords=zilliant.

Zilliant CPQ Connector

The Zilliant CPQ Connector natively integrates Zilliant's Price Manager™ and Price IQ™ solutions with Salesforce CPQ, enabled by Zilliant's high-availability, real-time REST API, IQ Anywhere™. Deployed together, these solutions enable pricing teams with powerful tools to execute pricing strategy and equip sales reps with price guidance that reflects each unique selling circumstance to quote efficiently and effectively.

With this integration, customers are empowered to:

Dynamically deliver market-aligned prices to meet business objectives and customer expectations

Ensure price guidance in CPQ reflects up-to-date pricing strategies and market and cost changes

Publish price changes in real-time

Increase sales confidence by providing contextual analytics, including historical prices paid by other customers in the same pricing segment and price quality scoring

Simplify a complex quoting process by dynamically optimizing line-item pricing with order-level targets

Accelerate quote turnaround time with real-time approval guidance

Comments on the News

"It's important for businesses to account for dynamic market shifts when setting prices, and ensure sales reps are equipped with reliable price guidance," said Zilliant Senior Vice President of Products and Science Pete Eppele. "We welcome the opportunity to extend real-time, optimized price guidance, ensuring customers are well-positioned to quote with confidence and achieve their business goals."

"The Zilliant CPQ Connector is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by equipping them with price guidance to make informed pricing and quoting decisions," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success."

Additional Resources

Follow Salesforce CPQ on Twitter here

Follow Zilliant on Twitter here

Register for the August 4 webinar, "Deliver Market-Aligned Price Guidance to Sales," hosted by Zilliant and featuring Salesforce here

Salesforce, AppExchange, Salesforce CPQ and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, Inc.

About Zilliant

Zilliant's solutions help B2B companies solve a wide range of pricing and sales challenges, allowing them to gain more strategic control of their business performance using an innovative blend of data science and software solutions. Our innovative cloud native platform and applications, paired with an outcome-focused dedication to customer success, gives company leaders the confidence and know-how to remain competitive now and in the future. Learn more about how Zilliant helps companies reimagine pricing and sales at www.zilliant.com .

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 5,000 solutions, 7.5million customer installs and 90,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

SOURCE Zilliant

Related Links

http://www.zilliant.com

