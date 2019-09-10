Zilliant Appoints New Chief Marketing Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zilliant, an industry leader in AI-driven pricing and sales growth solutions, today announced that the company has appointed Lindsay Duran as its chief marketing officer. As the leader of Zilliant's marketing organization, Lindsay is responsible for accelerating growth strategies, demand generation, product marketing, corporate communications, sales enablement, and market positioning.

Duran has more than seven years of experience at Zilliant, including the past three years as a top-performing sales director and, prior to that, as Zilliant's director of marketing. Duran has a track record of success working with B2B company leaders to identify their unique pricing and sales challenges and remedy the most significant sources of revenue and margin leakage.

"We're very excited about Lindsay's impact to the company in this new role," said Zilliant Chairman and CEO Greg Peters. "Lindsay has a great understanding of the Price Optimization and Management marketplace, specifically how to reach and message our target audience, which is critical in effectively marketing our solutions."

Prior to joining Zilliant in 2012, Duran served as a senior consultant at Deloitte Consulting, and held product management and product marketing manager positions at Dun & Bradstreet. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Public Relations and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Austin and is also a co-founder of Club Blue of the Austin Area, a non-profit organization.

"The Zilliant team has re-imagined how to help B2B companies solve pricing challenges with our market-leading price optimization solution, advanced data science capabilities, and tools to evaluate and streamline deal management," Duran said. "We're passionate about helping B2B companies transform the decision guidance given to teams that ultimately leads to greater financial benefit; I look forward to reinforcing this truth through Zilliant's marketing efforts."

Zilliant offers flexible end-to-end pricing and sales growth solutions, from price list management to advanced, AI-driven pricing and sales guidance to maximize the immediate value of every transaction, and the lifetime value of every customer. Powered by the most advanced technologies, Zilliant's SaaS solutions enable B2B companies to transform data into actionable intelligence, empowering them to achieve revenue and profitability goals.

With over 15,000 users in 90 countries receiving pricing and sales insights across 40 vertical B2B industries, Zilliant's platform is the most advanced and broadly deployed use of artificial intelligence, machine learning and predictive analytics in B2B enterprise markets. Learn more at http://www.zilliant.com or follow @Zilliant.

