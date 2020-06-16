Zilliant Enables B2B Companies to Tap Directly into the Cloud-Native IQ Platform™ to Build SmartApps

AUSTIN, Texas, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zilliant, the industry leader in intelligent B2B price optimization, price management and sales guidance software, today announced that its Zilliant IQ Platform™ – the only cloud-native Platform with high availability, virtually unlimited scalability and agility, purpose-built for B2B companies – is now accessible for customers to build SmartApps upon to solve a broader set of pricing, sales and commercial challenges.

According to Gartner1, "There have been numerous recent advances in technology, process and talent development. However, an alarming percentage of models developed with the intention of full deployment are never actually operationalized. There are many reasons for this, but a crucial one is a lack of tools to enable and facilitate operationalization."

Business experts and data scientists within B2B companies can finally solve that challenge with self-serve access to the Zilliant IQ Platform's unparalleled extensibility. The components of the Platform, underpinned by a powerful cloud-native microservices architecture, enable customers to easily integrate data, execute rules and complex calculations, configure machine learning and data science models, seamlessly "bring their own model" via a Jupyter Notebook encapsulated container, customize user interfaces, analyze data, and integrate the model or application output with other commercial systems via high-availability APIs.

"B2B companies are facing unprecedented challenges, including increasing complexity, volatile markets, and a global recession," said Zilliant President and Chief Executive Officer Greg Peters. "For more than two decades, our customers have trusted us to solve a wide range of problems outside of our packaged solutions. Offering access to the Zilliant IQ Platform is a natural next step in our relentless drive to help our customers reimagine what it takes to compete and win – now and in the future."

Metro AG, a leading international wholesale company and current Zilliant Price IQ™ and Sales IQ™ customer, is equipping its own data science team with the Zilliant IQ Platform to build SmartApps that solve commercial challenges tangential to pricing and sales.

"Our data scientists are experts at creating models that answer questions critical to our business. With access to the Zilliant IQ Platform, they can easily create new models or deploy their own within Zilliant's robust and highly available platform," said METRO AG Director of Digitalization and Pricing Matthias Buehler. "More importantly, we expect that it's simple to complete the tasks critical to operationalize these models — from job orchestration to data processing, cleansing, and transformation, to building the user interfaces and visual analytics that commercial teams need to act — ensuring success for these business-critical data science projects."

The Zilliant IQ Platform also serves as the foundation for the company's market-leading price optimization and management, deal management and sales guidance solutions, as well as its robust IQ Anywhere™ API service.

For more information on the Zilliant IQ Platform please visit: https://www.zilliant.com/products/iqplatform

About Zilliant

Zilliant's solutions help B2B companies solve a wide range of pricing and sales challenges, allowing them to gain more strategic control of their business performance using an innovative blend of data science and software solutions. Our innovative cloud native platform and applications, paired with an outcome-focused dedication to customer success, gives company leaders the confidence and know-how to remain competitive now and in the future. Learn more about how Zilliant helps companies reimagine pricing and sales at www.zilliant.com.

