Zilliant Wins "Best Price Optimization Solution" 2020 MarTech Breakthrough Award

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zilliant , the industry leader in intelligent B2B price optimization, price management and sales guidance software, today announced that Zilliant Price IQ™ has been selected as the winner of the "Best Price Optimization Solution" award in the third annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today.

Zilliant Price IQ™ is the only price optimization application with the ability to simultaneously account for all the factors that drive price in the market, all while enforcing necessary guardrails and producing price guidance for all the different ways price is expressed in a B2B business. The output is an optimal price for every selling circumstance.

"The concept of seamlessly providing the optimal price for every selling circumstance is a breakthrough concept and Zilliant's Price IQ delivers on that concept," said James Johnson, managing director at MarTech Breakthrough. "With a solution that rationally aligns price, customer, order and product relationships simultaneously, while statistically measuring what drives price response, brands are empowered with a powerful solution to grow their business. We are thrilled to recognize Zilliant on their innovation and success with Price IQ and we congratulate the entire Zilliant on their well-deserved 2020 MarTech Breakthrough Award."

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,750 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"Zilliant Price IQ's unique approach produces price recommendations that are both rationally aligned and optimized toward achieving your P&L objective," said Greg Peters, Zilliant president and chief executive officer. "Best of all, your company's in-house experts are in complete control of this model and the strategy, fine-tuning the price strategies via goal-seeking scenarios to simulate and predict margin and revenue impacts before prices are in market. This 2020 MarTech Breakthrough Award is a strong validation of the innovation of the Price IQ solution and we are proud to receive this industry recognition."

Learn more about Zilliant Price IQ™ at: https://www.zilliant.com/products/priceiq/

About Zilliant

Zilliant's solutions help B2B companies solve a wide range of pricing and sales challenges, allowing them to gain more strategic control of their business performance using an innovative blend of data science and software solutions. Our innovative cloud native platform and applications, paired with an outcome-focused dedication to customer success, gives company leaders the confidence and know-how to remain competitive now and in the future. Learn more about how Zilliant helps companies reimagine pricing and sales at www.zilliant.com .

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

