Zilliqa-powered metaverse, Metapolis, announces key brand partnership with creative global talent award marketplace, Agora

LONDON, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metapolis, the metaverse for all and powered by leading L1 blockchain Zilliqa, has announced a new partnership with Agora, the global talent awards app.

Metapolis is the first metaverse as a Service (MaaS) platform built on unreal engine, unity and Nvidia Omniverse. Metapolis is set to launch publicly with a VIP event on 2 April 2022 in Miami, Florida. The physical event taking place is a signal towards entering the US market and the vision of bridging the gap between the physical and digital worlds. Metapolis has already garnered interest in its hyper-realistic graphics and ability to engage through gamification and e-commerce and NFTs. And, now major creator-focussed brands and esports brands are joining the equation. Indeed, between now and its April launch, Metapolis has already amassed $2million in pre-launch revenues from its client pipeline.

Essentially, Agora is a global talent awards app where individuals can upload their creations and participate in contests to win support, visibility and recognition in the international community. Users - amateur and professional photographers - submit photographs based on the hashtag for the week on the app. The app is also open to video, music and now, NFTs. It is the first digital democratic system that ensures that talent is not measured by the number of likes, the followers or an algorithm, but by the people's vote.

Agora's partnership with Zilliqa as its leading blockchain and Metapolis as its metaverse aligns with the vision shared by all in regards to empowering and innovating the Creator Economy and adding new layers of engagement that are open and accessible to all through the Metaverse across various industries such as esports, luxury, music, health and wellness and more.

Other brand partnerships to hit Metapolis include the likes of Swedish esports juggernaut, Ninjas In Pyjamas, Indonesian esports organisation, RRQ, and Spanish esports team, MAD Lions.

With the focus being on increased user engagement with loved entities and figureheads, Zilliqa is looking to entice as many brands and users as possible to join Metapolis and allow for a much more enriched and involved user experience, inspiring all corners of the consumer and corporate market on a never-before seen plain of digital infrastructure, that will in return give the emergence of web 3.0 technology purpose and leverage within the modern day.

Sandra Helou, Head of Metaverse and NFTs at Zilliqa, commented: "We are excited for this partnership as we are able to bring not only creativity to life within the metaverse but also open borderless access for creatives worldwide to connect in the digital world. The partnership between Agora, Zilliqa and Metapolis means we are at the forefront of web 3 innovation."

About Metapolis

Metapolis is the first metaverse-as-a-service (MaaS) platform powered by a leading L1 blockchain, Zilliqa, providing the infrastructure for tomorrow's digital future. Unlike other metaverses, Metapolis is an immersive always-on layer of engagement built for flexibility, engagement, user experience, and MetaFi opportunities. Through Metapolis, brands and clients are able to create digital locations that suit their needs. Metapolis has already built multiple cities for clients, including top esports teams and luxury brands. Metapolis has built a completely interoperable metaverse that allows users to move to and from cities within Metapolis.

