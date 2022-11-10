Zilliqa (ZIL) listed on OKCoin Japan

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zilliqa Research Pte. Ltd., developers of the Zilliqa blockchain – a high-performance, high-security and low-fee layer-1 blockchain protocol, today announce that ZIL – the native token of the Zilliqa blockchain – has been listed on OKCoinJapan , one of Japan's most prominent and popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

The ZIL/JPY trading pair went live on OKCoinJapan today at 5pm JST (GMT +9), with customers able to buy, sell, trade and hold ZIL on the platform. ZIL is the 20th digital asset to be listed on the exchange and offers the first direct on-and-off ramp to the Zilliqa ecosystem for Japan's user base.

Zilliqa is a high-performance layer-1 blockchain that underpins a thriving ecosystem of decentralised applications (dApps), spanning native video games and Web3 experiences, through to decentralised finance (DeFi) and enterprise applications. In September, Zilliqa announced that it has a native Web3 gaming console in development set for release in Q2 2023, as well as several free-to-play games releasing next year, including WEB3WAR – a cross-platform first-person shooter currently in open beta.

Today's listing comes following ZIL receiving regulatory approval from the Japan Virtual and Cryptoassets Exchange Association (JVCEA), the country's accredited self-regulatory body for digital assets. Japan was the first country to regulate cryptocurrency exchanges and remains a tightly controlled market, with all tokens required to pass a rigorous screening and regulatory approvals process from the JVCEA before they are permitted to be listed on Japanese exchanges.

Speaking on today's announcement, Matt Dyer, CEO at Zilliqa, said:

"Today's announcement marks a major step in the expansion of the Zilliqa ecosystem all over the globe. As our ecosystem continues to build and diversify its offerings, it is essential that we maximise access and availability to ZIL, so that our growing community can participate in the opportunities and experiences on offer. Japan is an important market for Zilliqa, with a sophisticated crypto community and a storied history of innovation, particularly in the video game space, which is a key area of focus for our ecosystem. We are delighted to work with OKCoinJapan for our entry into the Japanese market and anticipate further listings of ZIL to follow."

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa is a high-performance, high-security and low-fee layer-1 blockchain. Founded in 2017, Zilliqa was developed by a team of global business and industry experts, experienced scientists, leading engineers, financial services specialists, and venture creators. Committed to developing innovative and scalable blockchain solutions with a user-centric approach, Zilliqa is driven by the mission to catalyse and transform digital infrastructures across global communities and industries. Zilliqa's technology has served as the backbone for use cases across the arts, asset securitisation, content creators and the influencer economy, decentralised and open finance, digital advertising, financial services, incentivised marketing, and sports.

