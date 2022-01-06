Zillow and 55places Rank Highest in Trust in America's Most Trusted Study, Lifestory Research Reports

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted Study, trust is a critical determinant in the websites people use when searching for a new home. Zillow and 55places rank highest in trust among new home search websites, according to Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted Study released today.

America's Most Trusted® is a study of people actively shopping or considering a product and have formed an opinion of the brand. The research program marks its tenth year in 2022, in which over 50,000 people are surveyed annually to identify the brands people trust the most. Trust is measured with the Lifestory Research Net Trust Quotient Score, which determines brand trust advocates and trust antagonists.

This year the America's Most Trusted® Study measured brand trust in more than 50 product classes in which the most recognized brands are evaluated by people actively considering a product. For the first time, the study investigated how trust determines the websites people use when searching for a new home and for an active adult 55+ community.

America's Most Trusted® New Home Search Website

The Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted® New Home Search Website earning the 5 Star Trust Rating is Zillow.com. In the study released today, Zillow received the highest Net Trust Quotient score (105.7) and earned the #1 ranking of most trusted New Home Search Website. The ranking is based on 8,202 people surveyed while actively shopping for a new home. Websites included in the final ranking were nationally recognized by people who indicated that they had used the new home search website while searching for a new home. Websites in the America's Most Trusted® 2022 study included Zillow.com, Newhomesource.com, Realtor.com, Neighborhoods.com, Point2homes.com, Trulia.com, Homes.com, Homesnap.com, Movoto.com, Homefinder.com, and Redfin.com.

America's Most Trusted® 55+ Community Search Website

The Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted® 55+ Community Search Website earning the 5 Star Trust Rating is 55places.com. In the study released today, 55Places received the highest Net Trust Quotient score and earned the #1 ranking of most trusted 55+ Community Search Website. The ranking is based on 4,735 people surveyed while they were actively shopping for a new home in an active adult 55plus community. Websites included in the final ranking were nationally recognized by people who indicated that they had used the website while searching for a new home. Websites in the America's Most Trusted® 2022 study included 55places.com, activeadultliving.com, topretirements.com, 55communityguide.com, and after55.com.

About Lifestory Research®

Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only useful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward.

America's Most Trusted® is a consumer-based research program based on thousands of people's opinions actively shopping for products. To identify America's Most Trusted®, Lifestory Research conducts an ongoing annual survey in which people anonymously assess the trust they have in brands they encounter during their active search for specific products. The study uses well-established social science research practices that seek to adhere to the highest quality standards of consumer insight.

About Lifestory Research® and America's Most Trusted® Advertising/Promotional Rules:

