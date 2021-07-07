Zillow Announces Evolution of Best of Zillow in Premier Agent Program

SEATTLE, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow today announced new improvements to its Premier Agent program to better recognize Premier Agent partners who are creating an exceptional customer experience for home buyers and sellers, and to provide partners with training and development resources to support and help grow their business.

"Focusing on the customer has been in Zillow's DNA since the company's inception, and we want to partner with fantastic agents who are directly working with our shared customers to deliver a great experience," said Racquel Russell, Zillow vice president of partner success. "We have heard from our partners that great agents do more than provide excellent customer service, and we are evolving Best of Zillow to recognize more of the work great agents are doing to get results for their clients."

Zillow is working to create a more streamlined transaction experience for today's consumers, and real estate professionals who share that vision are essential to delivering that experience to home buyers and sellers. Zillow supports Premier Agent partners with tools and products to help them efficiently manage and grow their business. This allows agents to focus on providing their local market expertise as they help customers navigate the buying and selling process.

When Best of Zillow was introduced in 2018, it identified agents based solely on customer satisfaction scores. Starting in October, the Best of Zillow status will evolve to incorporate additional, actionable metrics such as agents' transaction history and their readiness to take on customer connections and grow with Zillow. Premier Agent partners will be able to see their performance in a new Best of Zillow report, along with the target score to reach Best of Zillow status.

Agents who earn Best of Zillow will gain exclusive access to events to share insights and network with their peers from across the country. They will also have opportunities to reach more customers through advertising bonuses and priority access to new inventory.

Zillow is also improving the level of support it provides to help agents grow their business by moving business and growth advisors into the field to bring Premier Agent partners more local market insights, and offering more tailored training and development resources. These training resources were developed based on feedback from our top partners, as well as internal Zillow data that reveals the behaviors that have the greatest impact on building lasting relationships with customers and helping them successfully buy or sell a home.

"Great agents who leverage the latest technology to give their clients the best possible experience are the future of real estate," said Stephen Capezza, senior vice president of Premier Agent sales and partnerships. "These professionals are essential partners to Zillow, and we're excited to offer new and more localized support to help them succeed. Together we can help our shared customers find the home where they'll spend the next phase of their lives."

Premier Agent partners also will have on-demand access to Zillow product demos, content from top-performing agents and interactive classes through Zillow Academy, a new online learning platform with courses they can take at their own pace.

