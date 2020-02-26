Zillow Group CEO Rich Barton and CFO Allen Parker to Attend 2020 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

SEATTLE, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) (NASDAQ:ZG), which is transforming the way people buy, sell, rent, and finance homes, today announced that it will webcast CEO Rich Barton and CFO Allen Parker's fireside chat discussion from the 2020 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

On Monday, March 02, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. PT/ 11:00 a.m. ET, a live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available through the " Events & Presentations " section of Zillow Group's investor relations website: http://investors.zillowgroup.com . An archive of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) (NASDAQ: ZG), the largest portfolio of real estate brands on mobile and the web, is building an on-demand real estate experience. Whether selling, buying, renting or financing, customers can turn to Zillow's businesses to find and get into their next home with speed, certainty and ease.

In addition to Zillow's for-sale and rental listings, Zillow Offers buys and sells homes directly in dozens of markets across the country, allowing sellers control over their timeline. Zillow Home Loans, our affiliate lender, provides our customers with an easy option to get pre-approved and secure financing for their next home purchase.

Millions of people visit Zillow Group sites every month to start their home search, and now they can rely on Zillow to help them finish it — with the same confidence, ease and empowerment they've come to expect from real estate's most trusted brand.

Zillow, Zillow Offers, Trulia, Mortech, Bridge Interactive, StreetEasy, HotPads, dotloop, Out East and New Home Feed are registered trademarks of Zillow, Inc. Naked Apartments is a registered trademark of Naked Apartments, LLC. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender; NMLS 10287, www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org . The company is headquartered in Seattle.

