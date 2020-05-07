Zillow Group Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

SEATTLE, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) (NASDAQ:ZG), which is transforming the way people buy, sell, rent and finance homes, today announced its consolidated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The company's consolidated quarterly revenue grew by 148% year over year, driven by increasing Zillow Offers sales velocity and strong performance in the Premier Agent business, despite headwinds in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"During Q1, we learned the true value of home. We also learned real estate is resilient as we're seeing clear signals that people are still shopping for homes and want to move," said Rich Barton, CEO and co-founder of Zillow Group. "Our Q1 results met or beat our outlook on all measures despite some volatility in the second half of March. We started the year strong, coming off a solid 2019 and ended the first quarter with an even stronger balance sheet, including a record cash balance. There is light on the horizon, and we're well positioned to move faster to the future, offering our customers and partners innovative products and services, such as our proprietary 3D Home Tours, to enable seamless and safe transactions in a more virtual world. The virtual tools home shoppers need for safety today will become their expectations for convenience tomorrow."

First quarter 2020 highlights include:

Total consolidated revenue grew 148% year over year to $1.1 billion .

. Segment loss before income taxes was $41.5 million , $98 million and $13.1 million for the IMT, Homes and Mortgages segments, respectively.

, and for the IMT, Homes and Mortgages segments, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA beat company expectations for all three segments.

The company exited the quarter with a strong balance sheet, growing cash and investments to $2.6 billion from $2.4 billion as of the end of 2019.

from as of the end of 2019. Premier Agent year-over-year revenue growth accelerated to 11% from 6% in Q4 2019 driven by strategy execution to connect our customers with high-performing partners.

Homes segment revenue and Adjusted EBITDA outperformed company expectations significantly, delivering nearly $770 million in revenue. The company achieved the highest sales velocity since Zillow Offers launched.*

in revenue. The company achieved the highest sales velocity since Zillow Offers launched.* During the quarter, the company sold 2,394 homes and purchased 1,479 homes through Zillow Offers, ending Q1 with 1,791 homes in inventory, intentionally down from 2,707 homes at the end of the fourth quarter.

Traffic to Zillow Group's mobile apps and websites reached 192.5 million average monthly unique users, an increase of 6% year over year, driving 2.1 billion visits during the quarter.

*Monthly sales velocity is calculated by dividing the number of homes sold in a given calendar month by the number of homes held in inventory as of the beginning of such calendar month. Quarterly sales velocity is calculated by averaging the monthly sales velocities during a given quarter.

First Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

The following table sets forth Zillow Group's financial highlights for the periods presented (in thousands, unaudited):



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2019 to 2020

% Change

2020

2019

Revenue:









Homes segment:









Zillow Offers $ 769,112



$ 128,472



499% Other (1) 761



—



N/A Total Homes segment revenue 769,873



128,472



499% IMT segment:









Premier Agent 242,106



217,735



11% Other (2) 88,560



80,537



10% Total IMT segment revenue 330,666



298,272



11% Mortgages segment 25,282



27,360



(8)% Total revenue $ 1,125,821



$ 454,104



148% Other Financial Data:









Segment loss before income taxes:









Homes segment $ (97,958)



$ (45,205)





IMT segment (41,507)



(11,452)





Mortgages segment (13,145)



(9,616)





Total segment loss before income taxes $ (152,610)



$ (66,273)





Net loss $ (163,273)



$ (67,525)





Adjusted EBITDA (3):









Homes segment $ (74,995)



$ (34,524)





IMT segment 85,717



61,047





Mortgages segment (5,603)



(2,601)





Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,119



$ 23,922





Percentage of Revenue:









Segment loss before income taxes:









Homes segment (13) %

(35) %



IMT segment (13) %

(4) %



Mortgages segment (52) %

(35) %



Total segment loss before income taxes (14) %

(15) %



Net loss (15) %

(15) %



Adjusted EBITDA:









Homes segment (10) %

(27) %



IMT segment 26 %

20 %



Mortgages segment (22) %

(10) %



Total Adjusted EBITDA — %

5 %







(1) Other Homes segment revenue includes revenue generated through Zillow Closing Services. (2) Other IMT segment revenue includes revenue generated by rentals, new construction and display, as well as revenue from the sale of various other marketing and business products and services to real estate professionals. (3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure; it is not calculated or presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. See below for more information regarding our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, including a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, which is net loss on a consolidated basis and loss before income taxes for each segment, for each of the periods presented.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, this press release includes references to Adjusted EBITDA in total and for each segment, each a non-GAAP financial measure. We have provided a reconciliation within this earnings release of Adjusted EBITDA in total to net loss and Adjusted EBITDA by segment to loss before income taxes for each segment, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted EBITDA is a key metric used by our management and board of directors to measure operating performance and trends and to prepare and approve our annual budget. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis.

Our use of Adjusted EBITDA in total and for each segment has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

Adjusted EBITDA does not consider the potentially dilutive impact of share-based compensation;

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect impairment costs;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect interest expense or other income;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect income taxes; and

Other companies, including companies in our own industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA in total and for each segment alongside other financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics, net loss, loss before income taxes for each segment and our other GAAP results.

Adjusted EBITDA

The following tables set forth a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, which is net loss on a consolidated basis and loss before income taxes for each segment, for each of the periods presented (in thousands, unaudited):



Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

Homes

IMT

Mortgages

Corporate

Items (2)

Consolidated Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss and Loss Before Income Taxes:

















Net loss (1) N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

$ (163,273)

Income tax benefit N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(9,228)

Loss before income taxes $ (97,958)



$ (41,507)



$ (13,145)



$ (19,891)



$ (172,501)

Other income —



—



(202)



(9,391)



(9,593)

Depreciation and amortization expense 3,575



23,777



1,674



—



29,026

Share-based compensation expense 11,304



29,547



2,944



—



43,795

Impairment costs —



73,900



2,900



—



76,800

Interest expense 8,084



—



226



29,282



37,592

Adjusted EBITDA $ (74,995)



$ 85,717



$ (5,603)



$ —



$ 5,119





Three Months Ended March 31, 2019

Homes

IMT

Mortgages

Corporate

Items (2)

Consolidated Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss and Loss Before Income Taxes:

















Net loss (1) N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

$ (67,525)

Income tax benefit N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(2,500)

Loss before income taxes $ (45,205)



$ (11,452)



$ (9,616)



$ (3,752)



$ (70,025)

Other income —



—



(313)



(8,855)



(9,168)

Depreciation and amortization expense 1,321



17,594



1,610



—



20,525

Share-based compensation expense 5,602



54,905



5,617



—



66,124

Interest expense 3,758



—



101



12,607



16,466

Adjusted EBITDA $ (34,524)



$ 61,047



$ (2,601)



$ —



$ 23,922







(1) We use loss before income taxes as our profitability measure in making operating decisions and assessing the performance of our segments, therefore, net loss and income tax benefit are calculated and presented only on a consolidated basis within our financial statements.



(2) Certain corporate items are not directly attributable to any of our segments, including interest income earned on our short-term investments included in Other income and interest costs on our convertible senior notes included in Interest expense.

