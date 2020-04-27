Zillow Group to Announce First Quarter 2020 Results May 7

SEATTLE, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) (NASDAQ: ZG), which is transforming how people buy, sell, rent, and finance homes, today announced that it will release the company's first quarter 2020 financial results after the market close on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Zillow Group will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss the results that afternoon at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

Information about Zillow Group's financial results, including a link to the live webcast and a recorded replay of the conference call, will be made available on the company's investor relations website at https://investors.zillowgroup.com/investors/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx . The live call may also be accessed via telephone at (866) 324-3683 toll-free domestically and at (509) 844-0959 internationally. The conference ID number is 9294903 and can be used for both domestic and international callers.

For more information about Zillow Group, visit https://investors.zillowgroup.com

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) (NASDAQ: ZG), the largest portfolio of real estate brands on mobile and the web, is building an on-demand real estate experience. Whether selling, buying, renting or financing, customers can turn to Zillow's businesses to find and get into their next home with speed, certainty and ease.

In addition to Zillow's for-sale and rental listings, Zillow Offers buys and sells homes directly in dozens of markets across the country, allowing sellers control over their timeline. Zillow Home Loans, our affiliate lender, provides our customers with an easy option to get pre-approved and secure financing for their next home purchase.

Millions of people visit Zillow Group sites every month to start their home search, and now they can rely on Zillow to help them finish it — with the same confidence, ease and empowerment they've come to expect from real estate's most trusted brand.

Zillow is a registered trademark of Zillow, Inc. The company is headquartered in Seattle.

