Zillow Group to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results November 7

SEATTLE, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) (NASDAQ: ZG), which is transforming how people buy, sell, rent, and finance homes, today announced that it will release the company's third quarter 2019 financial results after the market close on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Zillow Group will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss the results that afternoon at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

Information about Zillow Group's financial results, including a link to the live webcast and a recorded replay of the conference call, will be made available on the company's investor relations website at https://investors.zillowgroup.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx . The live call may also be accessed via telephone at (866) 270-1533 toll-free domestically and at (412) 317-0797 internationally.

For more information about Zillow Group, visit https://investors.zillowgroup.com , or sign up for Zillow Group's monthly investor newsletter , which provides a snapshot of major corporate news and announcements for the month.

