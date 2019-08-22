Zillow Group's First-Ever Sustainability Report Highlights Commitment to Pay Equity, Environmental Initiatives

SEATTLE, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow® Group, Inc., which is transforming how people buy, sell, rent, and finance homes, today released its first Sustainability Report detailing the company's current environmental, social impact, and governance practices and achievements.

The report marks Zillow Group's first step in reporting on its sustainability initiatives across four categories: People, Communities, Platform and Footprint. The report details recent progress on a number of key initiatives, including that in 2018:

Women made up 42% of Zillow Group's total workforce and 22% of its Board of Directors.

Women at Zillow Group earned $1.01 for every dollar a man with similar skills made in a comparable role.

for every dollar a man with similar skills made in a comparable role. 1,000+ employees participated in one of Zillow Group's eight affinity networks, which are employee-led groups designed to help support daily practice of inclusion, equity, and belonging.

94% of employees would recommend that a friend work at Zillow Group.

Zillow Group increased to $2.2 million the cash and in-kind contributions it delivered to partner organizations through its signature social impact initiative, The Home Project.

the cash and in-kind contributions it delivered to partner organizations through its signature social impact initiative, The Home Project. Employees gave 2,000 hours of employee volunteer time.

22% of Zillow Group office space was LEED certified.

"Fostering sustainable and responsible business practices is a critical tenet in building a long-term, forward-thinking company," said Zillow Group Chief Corporate Relations Officer Dawn Lyon. "At Zillow Group, we care deeply about how we support our employees, impact our communities, develop our products, and operate in the world. Our inaugural Sustainability Report sets a strong foundation for transparently sharing our business policies, progress, and core values, and we look forward to sharing our progress in these important areas as we evolve our company to help more people by delivering seamless real estate transactions."

Zillow was founded with a mission to bring transparency to real estate at a level that was never before available to consumers. Today, that continued commitment to transparency steers Zillow Group's decisions as it transitions from an online marketplace for facilitating connections between consumers and real estate agents to driving the real estate transaction itself. As Zillow expands its home-buying and selling program, Zillow Offers, it will carefully monitor and manage the impact on the environment and communities in which it operates. Zillow Offers is growing rapidly, with plans to be in 26 markets by mid-year 2020.

Learn more about Zillow Group's progress in the Sustainability Report.

