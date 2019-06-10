Zillow Offers Now Live for Home Sellers in Orlando

SEATTLE, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, home sellers in Orlando can use Zillow Offers ™ to request a no-obligation cash offer from Zillow to buy their home. Zillow Offers is now available for homeowners in 11 markets across the U.S.

Selling a home is one of the most stressful aspects of homeownership. With Zillow Offers, sellers don't need to worry about prepping their home for sale or hosting open houses -- avoiding the extra cost, hassle and time associated with a traditional sale. Potential home sellers in Orlando will now be able to request a free, no-obligation cash offer from Zillow to buy their home. Once the seller accepts the offer, they can pick a close date that works best for them.

Zillow Offers is transforming the way people sell their homes across the country. Millions of home sellers are already shopping on Zillow and using it to check their Zestimate. Over the past year, more than 100,000 homeowners across the country have requested an offer from Zillow to buy their home. Zillow now receives a request for an offer every two minutes.

"In a world of on-demand everything, people want ease and quality - and that expectation is extending to real estate. Zillow Offers is key to our goal of rewiring the real estate transaction, giving people the seamless, convenient experience they demand," said Zillow Brand President Jeremy Wacksman. "We're thrilled to come back to Orlando, where we first tested this service, to start providing Floridians with a better way to buy and sell homes."

Timing the sale of a home with the purchase of a new one is a top concern for sellers -- over 60 percent of sellers are buying a new home at the same time1, which adds significant stress and financial complexity to the process. Zillow Offers is designed to accommodate all types of sellers. Whether they need to close quickly for a job move across the country or want to close on a longer timeline to search for their dream home, Zillow Offers gives sellers the flexibility to choose their close date within 90 days of accepting their offer.

Buyers who purchase a Zillow-owned home have the confidence of moving into a home that's been professionally renovated, refreshed and move-in ready.

Additionally, consumers using Zillow Offers - whether they are selling to or buying from Zillow - can experience an even simpler real estate transaction if they decide to get financing from Zillow's affiliate lender, Zillow Home Loans. Homeowners using Zillow Offers to sell their home can apply to get pre-approved for a mortgage through Zillow Home Loans, giving them the certainty to be able to sell their existing home and shop for a new home simultaneously.

Zillow Offers is also available for home sellers in Phoenix, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Denver, Charlotte, Raleigh, Houston, Riverside, Dallas and Minneapolis. Zillow has already announced plans to launch in Austin, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, Portland, Sacramento, San Antonio, San Diego and Tampa, bringing the total number of planned Zillow Offers markets to 20 by the end of the first quarter 2020.

In every market where Zillow Offers is currently available, Zillow works with local agents and brokers on every transaction. Zillow pays a commission to local real estate agents when it buys and sells each home, and agents remain at the center of every Zillow Offers transaction. A local Orlando broker will represent Zillow in each transaction.

The Zillow Offers program also gives local brokerages and Premier Agents the opportunity to acquire new for-sale listings by connecting them with motivated sellers who have taken a direct action to sell their home. Sellers who request a Zillow Offer, but decide to instead sell their house traditionally with an agent or do not receive a Zillow Offer, may be connected with a local brokerage or Premier Agent.

Zillow first tested the concept of a simpler home selling process through a third-party marketplace model called Instant Offers , which was available in Orlando from May 2017 to June 2018.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) (NASDAQ: ZG) houses one of the largest portfolios of real estate brands on mobile and the web that attract more than 181 million average monthly unique users during Q1 2019. Zillow Group is committed to leveraging its proprietary data, technology and innovations to make home buying, selling, financing and renting a seamless, on-demand experience for consumers. As its flagship brand, Zillow® now offers a fully integrated home shopping experience that includes access to for sale and rental listings, Zillow Offers™, which provides a new, hassle-free way to buy and sell homes directly through Zillow; and Zillow Home Loans, Zillow's affiliated lender that provides an easy way to receive mortgage pre-approvals and financing. Other consumer brands include Trulia®, StreetEasy®, HotPads®, Naked Apartments®, RealEstate.com and Out East®. In addition, Zillow Group provides a comprehensive suite of marketing software and technology solutions to help real estate professionals maximize business opportunities and connect with millions of consumers. Zillow Group business brands for real estate, rental and mortgage professionals include Mortech®, dotloop®, Bridge Interactive® and New Home Feed®. The company is headquartered in Seattle.

