Zillow Offers Now Live in Miami and Ft. Lauderdale

MIAMI and SEATTLE, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, home sellers in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and other parts of South Florida can use Zillow Offers to request a no-obligation cash offer from Zillow to buy their home.

Zillow Offers is a new way to sell your home which reduces the stress that typically goes along with selling a home by eliminating home repairs, showings and uncertain timelines. If the seller accepts Zillow's offer, they will choose their closing date and move on their schedule, between five and 90 days after acceptance. Zillow then prepares the home for sale and puts it on the open market.

"We're on a mission to transform real estate by creating a seamless experience through Zillow Offers - no more open houses or worrying about when your home will sell," said Zillow Brand President Jeremy Wacksman. "Since we launched Zillow Offers a year ago, the response has been incredible, and we're excited to bring Zillow Offers to homeowners in South Florida's tri-county region who are looking for a stress-free way to sell their homes."

"I'm excited to welcome Zillow and their innovative Zillow Offers program to South Florida today," said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis. "I'm proud that innovative, consumer-oriented companies like Zillow continue to come to the area, and help our economy thrive."

Zillow is the first company to offer this type of service in the tri-county area. As the program grows in the region, Zillow will expand eligibility to more homes and condos. Home sellers can check eligibility by typing their address into Zillow.com . The Miami region is the 16th Zillow Offers market. More than 170,000 homeowners have requested an offer from Zillow to buy their home since the program launched in April 2018.

Zillow Offers has dedicated support from English and Spanish speaking representatives to walk home sellers through the process.

Selling a home is a complex, stressful experience. Decluttering a home to get it ready for tours and open houses are two of the most frustrating tasks for sellers, according to Zillow research . And the 61 percent of sellers who are trying to buy a home1 at the same time face the additional challenge of aligning the timing of both transactions.

Consumers using Zillow Offers - whether they are selling to or buying from Zillow - can experience an even simpler real estate transaction if they decide to get financing from Zillow's affiliate lender, Zillow Home Loans to get pre-approved and purchase their next home.

Buyers who purchase a Zillow-owned home have the confidence of moving into a home that's been professionally renovated by local contractors, refreshed and is move-in ready.

Zillow Offers is expanding rapidly. The program first launched in Phoenix in 2018 and is currently available for home sellers in Las Vegas, Atlanta, Denver, Charlotte, North Carolina, Raleigh, North Carolina, Houston, Riverside, California, Dallas, Minneapolis, Orlando, Florida, Portland, Oregon, Colorado Springs, Colorado, Fort Collins, Colorado and Nashville, Tennessee.

Zillow has announced plans to launch in Austin, Texas, Cincinnati, Ohio, Jacksonville, Fla., Los Angeles, Calif., Oklahoma City, Okla., Sacramento, Calif., San Antonio, Texas, San Diego, Calif., Tampa, Fla. and Tucson, Ariz., bringing the total number of planned Zillow Offers markets to 26 by the middle of next year.

A Miami-based broker will represent Zillow in each transaction.

About Zillow

Zillow® is transforming how people buy, sell, rent and finance homes by creating seamless real estate transactions for today's on-demand consumer. Zillow is the leading real estate and rental marketplace and a trusted source for data, inspiration and knowledge among both consumers and real estate professionals.

Zillow's proprietary data, technology and industry partnerships put Zillow at nearly every major point of the home shopping experience, helping consumers search for and get into their new home faster. Zillow now offers a fully integrated home shopping experience that includes access to for sale and rental listings, Zillow Offers®, which provides a new, hassle-free way to buy and sell eligible homes directly through Zillow; and Zillow Home Loans, Zillow's affiliated lender that provides an easy way to receive mortgage pre-approvals and financing. Zillow Premier Agent instantly connects buyers and sellers with its network of real estate professionals to help guide them through the home shopping process. For renters, Zillow's innovations are streamlining the way people search, tour, apply and pay rent for leased properties.

In addition to Zillow.com, Zillow operates the most popular suite of mobile real estate apps, with more than two dozen apps across all major platforms. Launched in 2006, Zillow is owned and operated by Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z and ZG) and headquartered in Seattle.

Zillow and Zillow Offers are registered trademarks of Zillow, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, statements regarding our operational plans for Zillow Offers in 2020. Differences in Zillow Group's actual results from those described in these forward-looking statements may result from actions taken by Zillow Group as well as from risks and uncertainties beyond Zillow Group's control. For more information about potential factors that could affect Zillow Group's business and financial results, please review the "Risk Factors" described in Zillow Group's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and in Zillow Group's other filings with the SEC.

1 According to the 2018 Zillow Group Consumer Housing Trends Report

SOURCE Zillow