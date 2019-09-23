Zillow Offers Now Live in San Antonio

Potential home sellers can check their eligibility by entering their address into Zillow.com. To get an offer, a homeowner simply enters basic information about their home on Zillow's website, and will receive a preliminary offer within 48 hours.

Homeowners don't need to make repairs or updates on their homes before selling through Zillow Offers. If they accept the offer, sellers choose the closing date that fits their schedule - it can be done in as little as five days, or as many as 90 days, depending on the seller's needs. Zillow has dedicated support from English and Spanish-speaking representatives to help walk sellers through the process.

After buying a home, Zillow will make basic repairs that a typical seller might do to prepare their home for sale, and make sure the home is safe and move-in ready for new owners. Buyers of Zillow-owned homes can be confident that they are buying a home that has been professionally renovated.

San Antonio is a dynamic, desirable area; more than half of the traffic to San Antonio home listings on Zillow comes from outside the market. And people living in San Antonio want to stay there - 61 percent of page views from San Antonio home shoppers belong to homes within the area1. However, selling a home is still extremely stressful, regardless of whether it's a move across the country or across the city; a Zillow survey shows that more than a third of sellers cry during the selling process2.

"We're so excited to bring Zillow Offers to San Antonio today, giving sellers a new option when it comes to one of the most stressful times of their lives - selling a home," said Zillow Brand President Jeremy Wacksman. "We are rewiring the real estate transaction to create a seamless experience for buyers and sellers, and taking care of those stressful tasks that are usually part of the sellers' to-do lists."

Consumers using Zillow Offers - whether they are selling to or buying from Zillow - can experience an even simpler real estate transaction if they decide to get financing from Zillow's owned affiliate lender, Zillow Home Loans, to get pre-approved and purchase their next home.

Zillow Offers is expanding to new markets rapidly. The program first launched in Phoenix in 2018 and is currently available for home sellers in Las Vegas, Atlanta, Denver, Charlotte, N.C., Raleigh, N.C., Houston, Riverside, Calif., Dallas, Minneapolis, Orlando, Fla., Portland, Ore., Colorado Springs, Colo., Fort Collins, Colo., Nashville, Tenn., Miami, and San Diego, and launched in Austin today.

Zillow has also announced plans to bring Zillow Offers to Cincinnati, Jacksonville, Fla., Los Angeles, Oklahoma City, Sacramento, Calif., Tampa, Fla. and Tucson, Ariz. by the middle of 2020.

A San Antonio-based broker will represent Zillow in each transaction. Home sellers who request a Zillow offer but decide to instead sell their home traditionally can also be connected to a local real estate agent to help them through the process.

Zillow® is transforming how people buy, sell, rent and finance homes by creating seamless real estate transactions for today's on-demand consumer. Zillow is the leading real estate and rental marketplace and a trusted source for data, inspiration and knowledge among both consumers and real estate professionals.

Zillow's proprietary data, technology and industry partnerships put Zillow at nearly every major point of the home shopping experience, helping consumers search for and get into their new home faster. Zillow now offers a fully integrated home shopping experience that includes access to for sale and rental listings, Zillow Offers®, which provides a new, hassle-free way to buy and sell eligible homes directly through Zillow; and Zillow Home Loans, Zillow's affiliated lender that provides an easy way to receive mortgage pre-approvals and financing. Zillow Premier Agent instantly connects buyers and sellers with its network of real estate professionals to help guide them through the home shopping process. For renters, Zillow's innovations are streamlining the way people search, tour, apply and pay rent for leased properties.

In addition to Zillow.com, Zillow operates the most popular suite of mobile real estate apps, with more than two dozen apps across all major platforms. Launched in 2006, Zillow is owned and operated by Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z and ZG) and headquartered in Seattle.

