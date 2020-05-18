Zillow Resumes Home Buying in Four Markets and Launches Real Estate Health Safety Initiative

Homeowners in Phoenix, Tucson, Ariz., Raleigh, N.C. and Charlotte, N.C., can now receive an offer directly from Zillow to buy their home, and the company expects to re-start acquisitions in more markets soon. Zillow paused home acquisitions in all 24 markets where it operates on March 23, in response to housing market uncertainty and public health concerns.

The restart and increased focus on safety reflect Zillow's confidence that the housing market is open, and that Zillow can provide customers with a safe way to buy and sell real estate. Former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Regina Benjamin, MD, MBA, has contracted with Zillow as the Company's Health Advisor. Move Forward. Stay Safe. includes industry-leading health safety standards along with Zillow's groundbreaking virtual technology, designed to protect its customers and give people the confidence to move safely.

"I've dedicated my career to health and wellness. My role as Zillow's health advisor is a continuation of my commitment to prevention and population Health," said Dr. Benjamin. "Shelter - a healthy home - is a basic essential we all strive for. As people venture into the real estate market, it's critical they have precise information and guidelines on how to stay safe during every part of their move. From listing, to shopping, to closing documents, we must minimize risk and protect each other. I am pleased to join Zillow in its dedication to public health through this new initiative."

Zillow Offers is a convenient option to sell without showings or open houses and the ability to close the transaction digitally. All Zillow-owned homes will follow a "CPD" protocol, which stands for "Clean, Protect, Distance" -- the practices Zillow Offers relies on to keep customers safe as they are touring homes. For-sale homes will undergo an additional cleaning regimen. Personal protective equipment, such as masks and gloves, is recommended for all in-person tours, and in-person tours are limited to allow for healthy distancing.

"We are excited to begin purchasing homes again, and making it even easier for home sellers to move -- with new cleaning protocols and more virtual tools and services," said Zillow President Jeremy Wacksman. "These past two months have confirmed our belief that real estate is resilient. In fact, we've seen that people - despite these uncertain times - still want to move. Zillow Offers gives them a safe, seamless way to do so, whether selling or buying."

Zillow is continuing to market and sell homes through Zillow Offers, but is not holding open houses. Instead, buyers have the flexibility to shop in several ways. In addition to in-person showings, they can virtually walk through Zillow-owned homes through proprietary 3D Home tours , which are available on all listings. Buyers can also request a virtual tour or virtual consultation with Zillow's local broker partner or a Zillow Premier Agent and, in some markets, can use self-tour technology to visit a home unassisted.

