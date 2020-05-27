ZIM Announces Changes In Its Board

HAIFA, Israel, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (IL0065100443, IL0065100856) (the "Company") hereby notifies that Mr. Aharon Fogel, ZIM Chairman of the Board, Mr. Aaron Fogel will end his tenure in October 2020, after 6 years in office.

Mr. Fogel joined ZIM's Board of Directors as Chairman in October 2014. Mr. Fogel joined the Company following a diverse career in both the public and private sectors. Over the years he has held a number of senior positions, including Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Finance, Chairman of NESS Technologies, Chairman of Migdal Insurance and Chairman of the Advisory Committee to the Bank of Israel.

Eli Glickman, ZIM President & CEO: "Aaron Fogel made an invaluable contribution to ZIM during his tenure as Chairman of the Board, and we are grateful for his leadership. The process of finding his successor is underway and will be announced in due course."

