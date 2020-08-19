ZIM Announces Financial Results For the Second Quarter of 2020
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.
Aug 19, 2020, 06:34 ET
HAIFA, Israel, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (IL0065100443, IL0065100856) (the "Company") hereby notifies, in accordance with the provisions of Section 4.03 of an Indenture entered into between ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (the "Company") and Hermetic Trust (1975) Ltd. on July 16, 2014 (the "Indenture"), as follows:
- The Company's reviewed consolidated financial statements for the period ended on June 30, 2020, the operating and financial review for such quarterly financial statements and a report on certain financial data as of June 30, 2020 (collectively, the "Second Quarter Reports") are available on both the Company's website (https://www.zim.com/about-zim/reports) and on the official website of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (http://maya.tase.co.il).
- The Company will host on September 2, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Israel time (2:00 p.m. CET), a conference call for the holders of its Series 1A, 2A, 1B and 2B Notes to discuss the Second Quarter Reports. In order to participate, please use the following numbers (at least ten minutes before the scheduled start time):
Israel: 972-3-9180609
USA: 1-888-668-9141
UK: 0-800-917-5108
Germany: 0-800-182-6846
France: 0-800-903-025
Contact:
Avner Shats
[email protected]
