Zimbabwe - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

NEW YORK, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenue from Zimbabwe's telecom sector has come under pressure from a number of recent regulatory measures and taxes imposed by the cash-strapped government.



Nevertheless, the sector shows some promise for coming years, particularly from the mobile segment where active mobile penetration has increased rapidly, reaching 93% by early 2019. The three mobile network operators Econet Wireless, NetOne and Telecel Zimbabwe continue to invest in network upgrades to support data services and their fast-expanding m-commerce and m-banking facilities.



The government in April 2019 outlined its plans to merge TelOne and NetOne and sell off a majority stake in the operator as part of a wider plan to offset state debt.

Limitations in international bandwidth for the landlocked country for many years held back development of the internet and broadband sectors, but this has changed since fibre optic links to several submarine cables were established via neighbouring territories. The expansion of 3G and LTE-based mobile broadband services have meant that more than half of the population now has access to the internet. Investment in fixed broadband infrastructure has also resulted in a slow but steady growth in the number of DSL connections, as also in fibre subscriptions.



Key developments:

Telcos agree to the governments infrastructure sharing policy;

TelOne providing satellite broadband with Avanti Communications;

Government enforces m-money interoperability on MNOs, changes m-money tax basis;

NetOne refreshes m-money service;

Regulator confirms no room for a fourth mobile licensee;

Regulator drafts framework on MVNO licences;

Government begins $250 million investment to build 500 mobile towers to serve rural areas;

Econet expands m-commerce;

Government considers merging TelOne with NetOne and selling a majority stake in the two;

Draft legislation issued to repeal Post and Telecommunications Act;

Regulator proposes to create a new Virtual Network Operator (VNO) license category;

Report update includes the regulators market data to December 2018, telcos operating and financial data to August 2018, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments.



Companies mentioned in this report:

TelOne, Econet, TeleAccess, Afritell, DataOne, Powertel Communications, Telco Internet, Broadlands Networks, Aquiva, Africa Online, ComOne, Ecoweb, iWay Africa (MWEB), TelOne, NetOne, Econet Wireless, Telecel, Telecontract, Dandemutande (uMax), Afritell, Liquid Telecom, DataOne, Powertel Communications, Telco Internet, Broadlands Networks, Aquiva, Zimbabwe Online (ZOL), Aptics.

May 2019



