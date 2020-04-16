Zimmer Biomet Announces Change to Virtual-only Format for 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

WARSAW, Ind., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH) today announced a change in the location of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "2020 Annual Meeting"). In the interest of the health and safety of our shareholders, team members and communities, and in light of further developments regarding COVID-19 and recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, and federal, state and local public health authorities, the 2020 Annual Meeting to be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time will now be held by remote communication in a virtual-only format. Shareholders will not be able to attend the 2020 Annual Meeting in person.

If you were a holder of our common stock at the close of business on March 9, 2020, the record date, you may attend and participate in the 2020 Annual Meeting by accessing www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ZBH20201 and entering the 16-digit control number on the proxy card, notice of internet availability of proxy materials or voting instruction form you previously received. Online access to the meeting will begin at 7:50 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, May 8, 2020. For additional information regarding accessing and participating in the virtual annual meeting, including how to submit questions in advance of the 2020 Annual Meeting, please refer to Zimmer Biomet's supplemental proxy materials filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 16, 2020.

Whether or not you plan to attend the 2020 Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the meeting. If you have already voted, you do not need to vote again. The proxy card or voting instruction form included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the 2020 Annual Meeting.

Beginning 10 minutes prior to, and during, the 2020 Annual Meeting, support will be available to assist shareholders with any technical difficulties they may have accessing or hearing the virtual meeting. If participants encounter any difficulties during the virtual meeting, they should call the support team at the numbers listed on the log-in screen of the meeting website.

1 Please note this link will be active the day of the meeting – May 8, 2020. Access prior to that date is restricted.

About the Company

Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, Zimmer Biomet is a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare. We design, manufacture and market orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants; and related surgical products.

We collaborate with healthcare professionals around the globe to advance the pace of innovation. Our products and solutions help treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints or supporting soft tissues. Together with healthcare professionals, we help millions of people live better lives.

We have operations in more than 25 countries around the world and sell products in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow Zimmer Biomet on Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

SOURCE Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.zimmerbiomet.com

