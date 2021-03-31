Zimmer Biomet Announces Key Updates to Company's Executive Leadership Team

WARSAW, Ind., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare, today announced key updates to the Company's Executive Leadership Team. Lori Winkler has been appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Additionally, Sang Yi has been promoted to Group President, Asia Pacific (APAC).

Lori Winkler Appointment as Chief Human Resources Officer

Ms. Winkler joined Zimmer Biomet in 2020 as Group Vice President of Human Resources for the Global Businesses Group, and has been serving as interim CHRO since January 2021. In her new role, Ms. Winkler will report to Zimmer Biomet President and CEO Bryan Hanson.

"Lori has been an integral part of leading our HR, talent acquisition and culture initiatives at Zimmer Biomet since she joined the team last year," said Mr. Hanson. "I'm excited to see what she's able to achieve in her new role, guiding our current and future team members as we continue to advance our Mission to alleviate pain and improve the quality of life for people around the world."

Prior to joining Zimmer Biomet, Ms. Winkler served as a Worldwide Vice President of Human Resources in the Cardinal Health Medical Segment, where she was responsible for 10,000 employees in over 70 countries. Before that, she served as the Global Head of Human Resources for Finance and Procurement at Johnson & Johnson (J&J). In this role, Ms. Winkler was the HR leader for the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of J&J and a member of the CFO's senior staff, responsible for 6,000 employees worldwide. During her tenure at J&J, she served on a number of Global Management Boards as the HR leader for integrated, commercial businesses as well as large scale global functions, including the Corporate Office of Science and Technology, Research and Development and Corporate Affairs.

Ms. Winkler received a Master of Science in Human Resources Development from Barry University, a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Florida Atlantic University and an Executive Leadership Coaching Certification from Georgetown University.

Sang Yi Promotion to Group President, Asia Pacific

Mr. Yi joined the Company in March 2013 as Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific and was appointed President, Asia Pacific effective June 2015. He will continue to report to Mr. Hanson and be responsible for the sales, marketing and distribution of products in the Asia Pacific region. In his expanded role, he will also oversee channel management and portfolio rationalization activities outside of the U.S.

"Over the years, Sang has continued to demonstrate an innate ability to drive our business forward and deliver results for the APAC region," said Mr. Hanson. "It's that executional excellence that makes him a great fit to lead our ex-U.S. channel management and portfolio rationalization strategy."

Before joining the Company, Mr. Yi served as Vice President and General Manager of St. Jude Medical for Asia Pacific and Australia from 2005 to 2013. Prior to that, he held several leadership positions over a 10-year period with Boston Scientific Corporation, ultimately serving as Vice President for North Asia. Mr. Yi holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of South Florida.

About the Company

Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, Zimmer Biomet is a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare. We design, manufacture and market orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants; and related surgical products.

We collaborate with healthcare professionals around the globe to advance the pace of innovation. Our products and solutions help treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints or supporting soft tissues. Together with healthcare professionals, we help millions of people live better lives.

We have operations in more than 25 countries around the world and sell products in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow Zimmer Biomet on Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

ZBH-Corp

SOURCE Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.zimmerbiomet.com

