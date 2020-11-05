Zimmer Biomet Announces Preliminary Results from mymobility® Clinical Study at 2020 AAHKS Annual Meeting

WARSAW, Ind., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare, today announced preliminary results from a prospective, randomized controlled clinical trial to evaluate the impact of mymobility® with Apple Watch®*, a first-of-its-kind remote care management platform. The data were presented at the 2020 annual meeting of the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS), held November 5-8 in Dallas.

mymobility with Apple Watch enables frequent, virtual connections between patients and healthcare professionals throughout the joint replacement surgery journey with the goal of facilitating remote episode of care management and lowering the overall cost of care. These data show that using the mymobility remote care management platform on Apple Watch and iPhone for primary knee arthroplasty demonstrated similar early outcomes to traditional care models, while requiring significantly fewer physical therapy visits (p<0.0001). In addition, the mymobility cohort of patients reported fewer emergency department visits and lower rates of hospital readmission.

"We're very excited to debut early results from one of the largest clinical studies in orthopedics designed to evaluate the impact of the mymobility remote care management platform on patient outcomes and overall costs of care," said Yvonne Bokelman, Vice President, Clinical Affairs and Market Access, at Zimmer Biomet. "An integral part of our end-to-end connected-care solutions, mymobility uses data informatics and digital technology to facilitate communications and engagement between patients and healthcare professionals. It is designed to improve adherence to recovery regimens and increase efficiency and value across the entire continuum of care."

Zimmer Biomet's mymobility on Apple Watch and iPhone acts as a virtual and continuous care team member, providing patients with support and guidance as they prepare for and recover from joint replacement surgeries. mymobility leverages the powerful sensors on Apple Watch to allow the monitoring of a patient's real-time activity (e.g., number of steps, stairs, stand time and heart rate) and post-operative progress. That information is delivered to the patient's care team on an ongoing basis so they can make data-driven decisions regarding a patient's recovery and risk of complications.

"We're pleased to see that early evidence from a randomized controlled clinical study shows that mymobility demonstrated comparable treatment outcomes and lower healthcare utilization, which could translate to lower costs associated with postoperative recovery," said Adolph V. Lombardi Jr., MD, FACS, one of the study investigators and president of JIS Orthopedics in New Albany, Ohio. "Using tools like mymobility to virtually communicate with our patients and remotely track and manage post-op recovery is especially critical now, with limited in-person interactions due to the pandemic."

The data presented at the 2020 AAHKS annual meeting evaluated 448 patients who underwent total or partial knee arthroplasty, commonly known as joint replacement. Patients in this phase of the study were randomized to a mymobility smartphone-based exercise and educational platform group, or a control group, who received traditional care, and evaluated for 90 days. At 90 days after surgery, the data showed no significant differences between the mymobility and control groups in range of motion of the treated knee or manual manipulation of the knee under anesthesia. In addition, the data showed that in comparison to the control group, the mymobility group required significantly fewer physical therapy visits (p<0.0001)†. Although the mymobility group utilized fewer emergency department visits and had lower readmission rates, these findings were not statistically significant. The data poster can be found HERE, and additional information on the mymobility Clinical Study can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03737149.

For more information about the mymobility Clinical Study, visit www.zbmymobility.com

About the Company

Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, Zimmer Biomet is a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare. We design, manufacture and market orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants; and related surgical products.

We collaborate with healthcare professionals around the globe to advance the pace of innovation. Our products and solutions help treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints or supporting soft tissues. Together with healthcare professionals, we help millions of people live better lives.

We have operations in more than 25 countries around the world and sell products in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow Zimmer Biomet on Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Zimmer Biomet's expectations, plans, prospects, and product and service offerings, including new product launches and potential clinical successes. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. For a list and description of some of such risks and uncertainties, see Zimmer Biomet's periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in Zimmer Biomet's filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Zimmer Biomet disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers of this news release are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. This cautionary statement is applicable to all forward-looking statements contained in this news release.







*Apple Watch® is a registered trademark of Apple, Inc. †The treatment group was not initially prescribed physical therapy, however, these patients could be prescribed physical therapy if their surgeon determined it necessary.



