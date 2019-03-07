Zimmer Biomet Exhibits Unique Ecosystem of Solutions at AAOS 2019

WARSAW, Ind., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare, today announced it will be showcasing its latest commercial offerings and previewing its next generation of technological innovations at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) Annual Meeting, March 13-15 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"In addition to our ongoing commitment to advancing our traditional implant offering, Zimmer Biomet is transforming the patient journey through an ecosystem of differentiated solutions to provide more personalized care for the patient," said Bryan C. Hanson, President and CEO of Zimmer Biomet. "We're looking forward to unveiling at AAOS our latest innovation, ROSA Knee, which leverages over 10 years of robotics experience and offers a differentiated, effective and efficient approach to robotic total knee surgery."

We will be showcasing our ecosystem of innovative solutions at the Zimmer Biomet booth (#2443), including:

ROSA® Robotic Technology

With the recent CE Mark approval and FDA clearance of the ROSA Knee System, Zimmer Biomet continues to expand its robotic platform across multiple surgical disciplines. ROSA Knee is a surgeon-driven system designed to help optimize the accuracy and efficiency of planning and executing a total knee replacement. The system features both X-Atlas™ 2D x-ray to 3D imaging technology and imageless capabilities providing intraoperative, real-time feedback about the patient's unique anatomy and soft tissues.

Zimmer Biomet mymobilityTM

Zimmer Biomet mymobility is a care management system on a patient's wrist that uses iPhone® and Apple Watch® to facilitate a new level of connection between patients and their surgical care teams. By collecting and monitoring objective data about the patients' surgical preparation and recovery, mymobility with Apple Watch helps surgeons deliver better support and guidance to their patients throughout their surgical journey.

Persona® The Personalized Knee System

The Persona brand family now offers a seamless platform of Partial, Primary and Revision implants incorporating premium technologies and modern, intuitive instrumentation. The Persona Partial Knee provides compartment-specific shapes, fine sizing increments and reduced surgical steps. The Persona Primary Trabecular Metal™ Tibia addresses cementless knee applications by combining all the benefits of the Persona design with Zimmer Biomet's 20-year porous fixation technology. The Persona Revision Knee System completes the Persona platform offering anatomic components designed to match a patient's unique anatomy for a personalized fit and surgical technique options to accommodate the surgeon's preferred approach. The Persona Complete Knee System represents the next era in personalization, equipping surgeons with a comprehensive system of implants and instruments that are designed to offer an uncompromising fit and efficiency in the operating room.

About Zimmer Biomet

Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, Zimmer Biomet is a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare. We design, manufacture and market orthopaedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants; and related surgical products.

We collaborate with healthcare professionals around the globe to advance the pace of innovation. Our products and solutions help treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints or supporting soft tissues. Together with healthcare professionals, we help millions of people live better lives.

We have operations in more than 25 countries around the world and sell products in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow Zimmer Biomet on Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Zimmer Biomet's expectations, plans, prospects, and product and service offerings, including new product launches and potential clinical successes. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. For a list and description of some of such risks and uncertainties, see Zimmer Biomet's periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in Zimmer Biomet's filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Zimmer Biomet disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers of this news release are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. This cautionary statement is applicable to all forward-looking statements contained in this news release.

