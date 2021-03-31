Zimmer Biomet Introduces ZBEdge™ Connected Intelligence Suite of Integrated Robotics and Digital Health Technologies

WARSAW, Ind., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare, today introduced ZBEdge™ Connected Intelligence Suite of currently available and soon to be launched digital and robotic technologies. ZBEdge technologies are purposefully engineered to deliver transformative data-powered clinical insights, shared seamlessly across the patient journey, to improve patient outcomes. Current ZBEdge technologies include:

The ROSA® Robotics Platform designed to support surgeons by delivering data-driven assistance, enhanced accuracy and clinical insights throughout the episode of care

designed to support surgeons by delivering data-driven assistance, enhanced accuracy and clinical insights throughout the episode of care Anatomical visualization and guidance solutions such as Signature™ ONE Surgical Planning , the Zimmer Biomet iAssist ® Knee Alignment System , and Optical Navigation tools, designed to deliver crucial patient insights

, the , and tools, designed to deliver crucial patient insights Remote care and patient engagement management systems like mymobility ® with Apple Watch ®

Data services and analytics including the OrthoIntel Orthopedic Intelligence Platform and the Omni™ Surgical Suite integrated operating room

"ZBEdge Connected Intelligence Suite is grounded in Zimmer Biomet's innovative robotics and digital health tools and heritage in clinically-proven implant technologies. The ZBEdge Connected Intelligence Suite enables healthcare professionals to connect the dots between procedural and patient data at every stage of the surgical journey. ZBEdge technologies are designed with the dual goals of reducing variability of care and enhancing outcomes," said Ivan Tornos, Chief Operating Officer at Zimmer Biomet. "As we continue to pioneer breakthrough technologies and grow the ZBEdge Connected Intelligence Suite, we will be able to deliver greater value to healthcare professionals and advance our mission to alleviate pain and improve the quality of life for people around the world."

The ZBEdge Connected Intelligence Suite offers hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers access to a robust set of pre-, intra- and post-operative technologies designed to create an integrated product experience that draws upon data from Zimmer Biomet devices, robotics and digital technologies used throughout each patient's episode of care. This data is then aggregated, analyzed and translated into actionable clinical insights that can inform and enhance a surgeon's care decisions through the OrthoIntel Orthopedic Intelligence Platform. Each of these tools has been purpose-built by Zimmer Biomet to unlock this critical information and deliver it through a user experience that integrates seamlessly into the workflow of today's surgeons and care teams.

"By connecting Zimmer Biomet's innovative technologies under the unified ZBEdge portfolio, we are solidifying our commitment to delivering solutions that optimize the patient experience by empowering healthcare professionals with actionable data-derived clinical insights," Tornos added. "In addition, the ZBEdge suite includes patient-facing digital technologies like mymobility® with Apple Watch® that give patients the opportunity to access their own healthcare data and take a more engaged and active role in their care and recovery."

The unveiling of the ZBEdge Connected Intelligence Suite will be followed by a nationwide mobile experience to showcase Zimmer Biomet's current and future technologies to orthopedic surgeons.

Learn more about the ZBEdge suite of integrated medical technologies at zimmerbiomet.com/zbedge.

About the Company

Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, Zimmer Biomet is a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare. We design, manufacture and market orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants; and related surgical products.

We collaborate with healthcare professionals around the globe to advance the pace of innovation. Our products and solutions help treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints or supporting soft tissues. Together with healthcare professionals, we help millions of people live better lives.

We have operations in more than 25 countries around the world and sell products in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow Zimmer Biomet on Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

