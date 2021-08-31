Zimmer Biomet to Present at Baird's 2021 Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

WARSAW, Ind., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced that Chairman, President and CEO Bryan Hanson and Executive Vice President and CFO Suky Upadhyay will be presenting at Baird's 2021 Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 10:50 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via Zimmer Biomet's Investor Relations website at https://investor.zimmerbiomet.com. The webcast will be archived for replay following the conference.

About Zimmer Biomet
Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.  

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation. 

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow Zimmer Biomet on Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

Media 

Investors     

Meredith Weissman 

Keri Mattox

703-346-3127

215-275-2431

[email protected]

[email protected]

Ezgi Yagci


617-549-2443

[email protected]

