Zimmerman Lands JetBlue Vacations Account

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ­Zimmerman recently signed on as a marketing partner for JetBlue Vacations, the flagship offering from JetBlue Travel Products—a subsidiary of JetBlue. JetBlue Vacations offers packages including flights, hotels, cars and more all in one place, saving time and money for customers looking to get the most out of their getaways.

As the new marketing partner, Zimmerman will apply its strategic focus and retail expertise to strengthen JetBlue Vacations as a market leader known for giving customers the convenience and personalized service often missing from bundled vacation packages.

Zimmerman presented their strategic focus and experience growing brands through their proprietary tools, including the hyperlocal platform, which uses sophisticated modeling that includes geographic shopping patterns, competitor activity, in-market buying patterns, and psychographic/lifestyle data to target the right consumer, on the right device, at the right time, with the right offer. These tools will amplify and drive growth for JetBlue Vacations.

"After a rigorous search process, we're excited to partner with Zimmerman as our marketing agency for JetBlue Vacations," said Andres Barry, President of JetBlue Travel Products. "With JetBlue Vacations, our goal is to merge human touches, customization and savings with the travel experience. We're confident Zimmerman will deliver our unique and fresh perspective to the marketplace."

"We are incredibly excited to announce a partnership with JetBlue Travel Products, which has been an innovator in the travel space for many years. We will now help them extend that success beyond just air travel," added Jordan Zimmerman, Founder and Chairman of Zimmerman.

"Zimmerman is tasked with raising awareness that JetBlue Vacations has the most competitive travel package offering in the market. Our marketing efforts will be measured by revenue growth and profit year over year," said Michael Goldberg, CEO of Zimmerman.

About JetBlue Vacations

Book roundtrip flights and hotels together with JetBlue Vacations and save. Packages are currently available in nearly 100 cities where JetBlue flies. Flights are paired with trusted hotels throughout the U.S., Latin America, and the Caribbean providing customers with the VIP treatment (that's Very Important Perks). In addition to even more convenience, JetBlue Vacations customers also receive additional perks such as a complimentary inflight alcoholic beverage and exclusive 24/7 access to dedicated travel experts before, during, and after their trip. JetBlue Vacations packages also include JetBlue mainstays such as unlimited complimentary snacks, free Wi-Fi and TrueBlue loyalty members earn points on flights, accommodations and car rentals, helping customers earn award travel even faster. For more information visit jetbluevacations.com or 1-844-JBVACAY.

About Zimmerman Advertising

Zimmerman Advertising, an Omnicom Group company, is the leading integrated, retail agency in the country. Zimmerman's clients represent some of the most prominent retail brands in the country, including Nissan, McDonald's, Tire Kingdom, Kay Jewelers, Five Below, AutoNation, Transitions, Planet Fitness and Essilor. Headquartered in South Florida, the agency has retail service offices throughout the country, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, and Atlanta. For information on the agency, visit http://www.zadv.com .

SOURCE Zimmerman

Related Links

http://www.zadv.com

