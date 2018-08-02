Zimmerman Lifts Mike Devine to EVP, Managing Director

Michael Goldberg, CEO of Zimmerman added, "Our mission is 'Relentlessly help clients grow, but never rest in the glory.' Nobody has lived this more day in and day out over two decades than Mike Devine. By naming him our Managing Director, his remit is to make sure the entire agency lives up to every promise we make and to make sure the integrated power of over 1,300 people around the country do whatever is possible to make our clients grow."

"Zimmerman Advertising has been my second home and I am honored by the opportunity, but also hungry to make this agency a place that gets better each day," said Devine.

"As the leaders of the agency today, one of our goals is to find the next generation of Senior Management. Mike has definitely earned that badge with his dedication and exceptional work ethic," said Zimmerman Advertising Founder and Chairman, Jordan Zimmerman. "The agency wouldn't be what it is today without Mike. We are very lucky to have him," he added.

Devine's promotion follows a string of more than 75 positions recently added at Zimmerman to support the growth of client relationships like Nissan, and new relationships like McDonald's, Hair Cuttery and Lazydays among others.

