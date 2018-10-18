Zinc-Air Batteries Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

LONDON, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinc–Air Batteries Market - Overview



Zinc–air batteries are used to power a large number of electronic gadgets and appliances used in day-to-day life.Zinc–air batteries are commonly used in watches, hearing aids, pagers, etc.



These batteries have high energy density and they are generally inexpensive to produce.Demand for zinc–air batteries in the remote signaling & communication sector is also rising.



Large-sized zinc–air batteries are employed as cells for telecommunication and railway remote signaling; safety lamps at road and rail construction sites; and as a power source for electric fences.Immense growth of the consumer electronics industry has augmented the global zinc–air batteries market.



Demand for zinc–air batteries is high in the small devices sector as well.



Zinc–air batteries are highly used in hearing aids.Manufacturers are focused on the production of non-rechargeable zinc–air batteries, typically for medical applications such as hearing aids and telecommunication applications such as remote signaling.



Favorable government initiatives and policies for replacement of mercury button cells with zinc–air batteries are estimated to provide lucrative opportunities to manufacturers of zinc–air batteries in the next few years. Demand for zinc–air batteries is expected to rise in the near future, due to increase in the demand for electric vehicles, energy-efficient systems, and electronic components.



Based on type, the global zinc–air batteries market has been classified into rechargeable and non-rechargeable.Consumption of rechargeable zinc–air batteries is expected to rise at a rapid pace during the forecast period, due to increase in the demand for batteries with high shelf life and durability.



In terms of application, the global zinc–air batteries market has been segmented into small devices, remote signaling & communication, safety lamps, electric cars, and others.



Rechargeable zinc–air batteries are anticipated to be significantly applied in consumer devices, automobile starters, light vehicles (motorized wheel chairs, electric forklifts, electric vehicles, etc.), portable consumer devices, tools, and uninterruptible power supplies. Rechargeable batteries offer a more reliable, ecological, and sustainable replacement for non-rechargeable batteries. Increase in the demand for consumer devices, portable devices, and bio-based vehicles is likely to drive the zinc–air batteries market from 2018 to 2026.



Based on region, the global zinc–air batteries market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.Europe dominates the global zinc–air batteries market.



Asia Pacific offers high growth potential for zinc–air batteries market.The region is likely to offer growth opportunities to the market in the near future also, due to strong growth of automotive and electronics industries in the region.



Demand for zinc–air batteries is expected to rise in the near future, due to increase in the demand for electric vehicles, energy-efficient systems, and electronic components, especially in North America and Europe.



The report analyzes and forecasts the market for zinc–air batteries at the global and regional levels.The market has been projected in terms of volume (million units) and revenue (US$ Mn) for the period from 2018 to 2026.



The study includes drivers and restraints of the global zinc–air batteries market.It also covers the anticipated impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for zinc–air batteries during the forecast period.



The report highlights opportunities for growth of the zinc–air batteries market at the global and regional levels.



The report comprises detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global zinc–air batteries market.Porter's five forces model for the zinc–air batteries market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market.



The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



The study provides a decisive view of the global zinc–air batteries market by segmenting it in terms of type, application, and region.These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends.



Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for zinc–air batteries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual application segments of the market in every region.



The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global zinc–air batteries market. Key players profiled in the report include Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc., Energizer Holdings, and Panasonic Corporation. These players account for a major share of the global zinc–air batteries market. Furthermore, they are forward integrated. Brand promotions and launch of new products are likely to raise sales of zinc–air batteries in the next few years. Market leaders look for different measures such as strategic pricing and type improvement to increase their profit margin.



The report provides the estimated market size of the global zinc–air batteries market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years.The size of the market has been provided in terms of revenue.



Market numbers have been estimated based on type, application, and regional segments. Market size and forecast for each type and application segment have been provided for the global as well as regional market.



Global Zinc–Air Batteries Market, by Type

Rechargeable

Non-rechargeable



Global Zinc–Air Batteries Market, by Application

Small Devices

Remote Signaling & Communication

Safety Lamps

Electric Cars

Others



Global Zinc–Air Batteries Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Russia & CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways



The report provides extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 in order to identify growth opportunities and market developments

It provides comparative analysis of various applications wherein zinc–air batteries are used

It identifies key factors to build a roadmap for upcoming growth opportunities for the zinc–air batteries market at the global, regional, and country levels

The report provides a study of comparison between Li–air and zinc–air batteries

The report offers comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global zinc–air batteries market between 2018 and 2026

The report provides a detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market in order to understand the competition level

It covers the global supply–demand scenario for zinc–air batteries and production of these batteries

The report provides detailed pricing analysis based on regional and application segments

The report offers Porter's five forces analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers



