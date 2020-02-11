Zinc-Bromine Battery Market Outlook to 2027 Featuring Profiles of RedFlow Limited, Primus Power, EnSync Energy Systems, MGX Renewables, and Gelion Technologies

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Zinc-Bromine Battery Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global zinc-bromine battery market to accurately gauge its future development.



The study presents detailed information about the important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating the landscape for the future growth of the zinc-bromine battery market, to identify the opportunistic avenues of the business potential for stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the zinc-bromine battery market will progress during the forecast period of 2019-2027.



The report offers intricate dynamics about the different aspects of the zinc-bromine battery market that aids companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. The study also elaborates on the significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure the growth of the zinc-bromine battery market during the forecast period. It also includes a key indicator assessment to highlight the growth prospects of the zinc-bromine battery market, and estimate statistics related to market progress in terms of value (US$ thousand).



This study covers detailed segmentation of the zinc-bromine battery market, along with key information and a competitive outlook. The report mentions the company profiles of key players that are currently dominating the zinc-bromine battery market, wherein, various developments, expansion, and winning strategies practiced and executed by leading players have been presented in detail.



Key Questions Answered

Which type of zinc-bromine battery will emerge as a revenue generator for the market during the forecast period?

How are key market players successfully earning revenue out of the advantages of zinc-bromine batteries?

What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the zinc-bromine battery market between 2019 and 2027?

What are the winning imperatives of market frontrunners in the zinc-bromine battery market?

Which application is expected to develop maximum application for zinc-bromine batteries during the foreseeing period?

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope & Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Assumptions & Acronyms Used

2.2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global Zinc-Bromine Battery Market, 2018-2027



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Product Overview

4.1.2. Key Market Developments

4.1.3. Key Market Indicators

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis



5. Zinc-Bromine Battery Price Trend Analysis, by Region, 2018



6. Global Zinc-Bromine Battery Market Analysis and Forecast, by Storage, 2018-2027

6.1. Key Trends

6.2. Definitions & Introduction

6.3. Global Zinc-Bromine Battery Market Value (US$ Thousand) Analysis, by Storage, 2018-2027

6.3.1. Large Scale

6.3.2. Compact



7. Global Zinc-Bromine Battery Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application, 2018-2027

7.1. Key Trends

7.2. Definitions & Introduction

7.3. Global Zinc-Bromine Battery Market Value (US$ Thousand) Analysis, by Application, 2018-2027

7.3.1. Utilities

7.3.2. Commercial & Industrial

7.3.3. Residential

7.3.4. Electric Vehicles

7.3.5. Military

7.3.6. Others (Including Telecommunication and Marine)



8. Global Zinc-Bromine Battery Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region, 2018-2027

8.1. Key Trends

8.2. Definitions & Introduction

8.3. Global Zinc-Bromine Battery Market Value (US$ Thousand) Analysis, by Region, 2018-2027

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Europe

8.3.3. Asia Pacific

8.3.4. Middle East & Africa

8.3.5. Latin America

8.4. Global Zinc-Bromine Battery Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Product, Application, and Region



9. North America Zinc-Bromine Battery Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2027



10. Europe Zinc-Bromine Battery Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2027



11. Asia Pacific Zinc-Bromine Battery Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2027



12. Latin America Zinc-Bromine Battery Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2027



13. Middle East & Africa Zinc-Bromine Battery Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2027



14. Competition Landscape

14.1. Global Zinc-Bromine Battery Market Share Analysis, by Company (2018)

14.2. Competition Matrix

14.3. Company Profiles

14.3.1. RedFlow Limited

14.3.1.1. Headquarters, Year of Establishment, Revenue, Key Management, Number of Employees

14.3.1.2. Business Segments

14.3.1.3. Product Segments

14.3.1.4. Business Overview

14.3.1.5. Financial Overview

14.3.1.6. Key Developments

14.3.2. Primus Power

14.3.3. EnSync Energy Systems

14.3.4. MGX Renewables, Inc.

14.3.5. Gelion Technologies Pty. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ul10ci

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

