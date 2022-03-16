Zinc Chloride Market: 43% of Growth to Originate from APAC | By Application and Regional Outlook | Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, Competitive Strategies, and Segment Forecasts, 2022 to 2026

Download FREE Sample Report for Market scenarios, Estimates, and Customer Behaviour.

Increasing Use in the Automotive Industry to Boost the Market Growth

One of the key factors driving the global zinc chloride market growth is the increasing use of zinc chloride as a coagulant in the automotive industry. Recently, many tests were conducted by powering vehicles using zinc chloride in electric vehicle batteries. Results showed that new batteries offer high speed with better energy and longer shelf life. In addition, the ability to power vehicles and other electronic appliances leading to zero emissions will further increase its demand in the global market. Moreover, lithium-ion battery is currently finding wide application in the electric vehicle automotive industry. Manufacturers in the zinc chloride market are focusing on zinc chloride battery production due to numerous benefits such as low production cost, low energy consumption, and ease-to-replace. Hence, such factors are expected to increase the demand for zinc chloride during the forecast period.

High Toxicity Nature of Zinc Chloride May Challenge the Market

One of the key challenges to the global zinc chloride market growth is the high toxicity nature of zinc chloride leading to serious health issues. Zinc chloride is extremely detrimental to the lungs and can lead to lung edema. It can result in skin irritation and burning eyes after contact. Moreover, zinc chloride can affect the gastrointestinal tract and lead to hematemesis. Zinc chloride smoke screens are used widely for civilian and military screening purposes. The use of this smoke in confined spaces for screening purposes has been widely abandoned owing to various lethal incidents. Thus, immediate symptoms such as irritation of skin, eyes, and respiratory tract are projected to hamper the growth of the zinc chloride market during the forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts

The market is segmented by application (dry cell batteries, water treatment, catalyst, and others). The zinc chloride market share growth by the dry cell batteries segment will be significant during the forecast period. The significant increase in the usage of electronic gadgets will create a favorable environment for the growth of the dry cell batteries market, which will support the growth of the market in focus in the coming years.

The Zinc Chloride Market Covers the Following Areas:

Zinc Chloride Market Sizing

Zinc Chloride Market Forecast

Zinc Chloride Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

AUREA SA

American Elements

Benzer Multitech India Pvt. Ltd.

Eurocontal SA

Global Chemical Co. Ltd.

Haihang Industry

Haryana Chemical Industries

Merck KGaA

Pan Continental Chemical Co. Ltd.

PT. INDO LYSAGHT

Shanxi Wencheng Chemical Co. Ltd.

Tianjin Nanping Chemical Co. Ltd.

TIB Chemicals AG

Vinipul Inorganics Pvt. Ltd.

Vishnupriya Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Weifang Hengfeng Zinc Industry

Zaclon LLC

SA Lipmes

Zinc Chloride Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.61% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 177.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.25 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AUREA SA, American Elements, Benzer Multitech India Pvt. Ltd., Eurocontal SA, Global Chemical Co. Ltd., Haihang Industry, Haryana Chemical Industries, Merck KGaA, Pan Continental Chemical Co. Ltd., PT. INDO LYSAGHT, Shanxi Wencheng Chemical Co. Ltd., Tianjin Nanping Chemical Co. Ltd., TIB Chemicals AG, Vinipul Inorganics Pvt. Ltd., Vishnupriya Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Weifang Hengfeng Zinc Industry, Zaclon LLC, and SA Lipmes Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

