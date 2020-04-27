Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles (Nano-ZnO) Industry Forecast to 2030, Featuring Profiles of 26 Companies Including BASF, BYK, Advanced Nanotek, Croda, Entekno, HakusuiTech, Tata Chemicals

DUBLIN, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for zinc oxide nanoparticles (Nano-ZnO) is mainly driven by the demand for UVA/B filters in sunscreens and sun protection cosmetics.

The Nano-ZnO market is dominated by multi-national chemicals and advanced materials companies, who mainly supply brand owners and contract manufacturers in the ultraviolet (UV)-protection markets, principally in cosmetics and sunscreens, in multi-ton quantities. Secondary markets they sell to include academia and research, paints, coatings, biomedicine and automotive.

Zinc oxide nanoparticles (Nano-ZnO) demonstrate anti-corrosive, antifungal, photochemical, catalytic, electrical, antibacterial, UV filtering, and photovoltaic properties.

It is used in cosmetics, sun care, coatings, paints and anti-bacterials. In cosmetics it is mainly used in powders, creams and ointments, for it's UVA and UVB blocking properties. The broad range of applications is based on the large number of morphologies that this material can adopt. By means of different fabrication conditions, zinc oxide can be moulded into nanostructures, nanowires, nanotubes, nanorods, nanoribbons, nanoneedles, nanocables etc. with novel electronic, optical, and catalytic properties.

What does the report include?

Zinc oxide nanoparticles properties, advantages and synthesis.

Comprehensive quantitative data and forecasts for the main end-user markets for zinc oxide nanoparticles including cosmetics & sunscreens, coatings and paints and anti-bacterials (hygiene surfaces and textiles).

Qualitative insight and perspective on the current market and future trends in end-user markets

Market forecasts to 2030, by tons, end-user market and region.

Regulations and safety.

Key trends and market drivers.

26 company profiles of zinc oxide nanoparticles producers including products, applications and contact details. Companies profiles include BASF, BYK, Advanced Nanotek, Croda, Entekno, HakusuiTech Co. Ltd., Tata Chemicals and more.

Key Topics Covered



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Market snapshot for zinc oxide nanoparticles

1.2 Markets and applications for zinc oxide nanoparticles

1.3 Global market volumes to 2030

1.4 Consumption by end-user market

1.5 Consumption by region

2. RESEARCH SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

2.1 Report scope

2.2 Research methodology

3. INTRODUCTION

3.1 Zinc oxide (ZnO)

3.2 Nanoparticle zinc oxide (Nano-ZnO)

3.2.1 Properties

3.2.1.1 Anti-bacterial properties

3.2.2 Advantages

3.2.3 Synthesis

4. NANOPARTICLE ZINC OXIDE REGULATIONS

4.1 Europe

4.2 United States

4.3 Asia-Pacific

5. NANOPARTICLE ZINC OXIDE MARKET SUPPLY CHAIN

6. NANOPARTICLE ZINC OXIDE SWOT ANALYSIS

7. TECHNOLOGY READINESS LEVEL (TRL)

8. MAIN MARKETS FOR ZINC OXIDE NANOPARTICLES

8.1 Cosmetics & Sunscreens

8.1.1 Market Assessment

8.1.2 Global Market in Tons, Historical and Forecast to 2030

8.1.3 Producers

8.2 Paints & Coatings

8.2.1 Market Assessment

8.2.2 Global Market in Tons, Historical and Forecast to 2030

8.2.3 Producers

9. OTHER MARKETS FOR ZINC OXIDE NANOPARTICLES

9.1 Medical & Healthcare

9.2 Adhesives

9.3 Electronics

9.4 Sensors

9.5 Rubber & Plastics

9.6 Textiles

10. SUMMARY OF MAIN ZINC OXIDE NANOPARTICLE PRODUCTS.

11. PRODUCTION CAPACITIES AND DEMAND

12. TARGET MARKET BY PRODUCER

13. COMPANY PROFILES

14. OTHER SUPPLIERS

15. REFERENCES

