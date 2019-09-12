Zinc Paste Bandage Market to Surpass US$ 2,469.2 Million by 2026 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the zinc paste bandage market was valued at US$ 1,712.0 million in 2018, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period (2019 – 2026).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Zinc Paste Bandage Market:

The zinc paste bandage market is expected to witness remarkable growth during the forecast period owing to increasing use of zinc paste bandages in orthopedic and dermatology applications. For instance, according to Primary Care Dermatology Society, zinc oxide dressings can be very useful for treating itchy conditions of the lower legs such as gravitational eczema, and lichen simplex. There are two types of technique ZIPZOC technique and Viscopaste PB7 paste bandage technique.

Moreover, companies like Lohmann & Rauscher offers the Varicex zinc paste bandage which is saturated with zinc paste, and used for treating thrombophlebitis, edemas, and chronic venous insufficiency, and also for leg ulcers in the healing phase and for aftercare of fractures.

Key market players are selling their products on e-commerce websites such as Health Vistas, RehabMart.com, HealthProductsForYou, Medical Department Store, and others, in order to expand their revenue through online sale of their products.

In addition to this, they are also following inorganic strategies to generate more revenue in the business. In November 2016, Medline Industries, Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of medical supplies and clinical solutions, announced a collaboration with Talar Capital Partners (TCP), a podiatry-specific Group Purchasing Organization (GPO). After this collaboration, Medline Industries, Inc. aimed to deliver competitive cost savings and double digit guaranteed savings to members on a variety of items, including bandages, instrumentation and specialty items.

Key Market Takeaways:

The zinc paste bandage market is projected to witness a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period (2018 – 2026), owing to increasing technological developments in the zinc paste bandage. For example, Smith & Nephew's 'VISCOPASTE PB7' zinc paste bandage is indicated for managing minor skin conditions such as eczema or dermatitis, and is infused with 10% zinc oxide in an emulsifying base.

Among region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the zinc paste bandage market during the forecast period, owing to prevalence of dermatitis in the U.S. For instance, according to the National Eczema Association, in 2017, 18 million adults (7.2%) in the U.S. had atopic dermatitis.

Major players operating in the zinc paste bandage market include Hartman, Smith & Nephew, Medline, BSN, Lohmann & Rauscher, Urgo, KOB, Sbetter Medical, North Coast Medical, Holthaus Medical, Changzhou Hualian Health, and Changzhou Major Medical.

