ZineOne Recognized in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines

MILPITAS, Calif., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZineOne , a leading provider of AI Personalization today announced it has been positioned by Gartner in the Niche Players quadrant of the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines.*

For this year's report, Gartner identified the 14 personalization engine providers and evaluated them on 15 different criteria. Gartner recognized ZineOne for its completeness of vision and ability to execute. This is ZineOne's first placement in the Magic Quadrant and the company was previously recognized in the May 2018 Cool Vendors CRM Customer Service and Support report.

"We believe these acknowledgments highlight our unique and innovative approach to helping our customers succeed with solutions designed to enhance the consumer journey for both brands and consumers," states Debjani Deb, CEO, and co-founder of ZineOne. "Our mission to provide individualized digital customer experiences that foster loyalty and increase revenues, while maintaining profit margins is more essential than ever. We feel this recognition is validation that ZineOne continues to exceed our customers' needs."

Why ZineOne feels it was included in the Magic Quadrant:

Easily provides Business Users the ability to optimize existing offers in-the-moment to speed and increase conversion rates.

Offers are uniquely tailored to each consumer with relevant, contextual content, i.e. instantly offers what they want relevant to who and where they are.

Business users can follow customers across all devices to never lose a sale.

Provides a personalized customer experience at 'enterprise-scale' to meet increasing traffic demands.

In addition to industry recognition, the company also received positive reviews from customers. On March 19, 2020, a Gartner Peer Insights reviewer wrote, "Vendor delivered what they promised 3 weeks earlier than the due date and provided 2x the ROI. All vendor teams (e.g., Sales, technical sales, executives, data scientists, and managers) were very professional, curious, and very knowledgeable of their respectable areas. The product is working as designed (and was highly customizable to our needs)."

The stakes for the AI-based personalization market have been steadily rising as the digital channel is now the consumer's preferred way to engage with brands. Companies need to engage with consumers in a relevant, timely, and helpful manner across a broad spectrum of industries. At the same time, the need to improve the digital experience is growing larger, more complex, and more essential to gaining a competitive advantage in a growing and demanding environment. ZineOne is committed to surpassing its customer's needs today and helping them with future solutions in areas they may have yet to discover.

According to the report, "64% of marketers surveyed have deployed or are deploying a personalization platform, with only 3% of respondents planning to abandon the usage of their personalization platform. These findings illustrate not only the continued growth in the installed base of personalization engines but also the longevity of these investments."

* Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engine" by Jennifer Polk, Jason McNellis, and Claire Tassin, July 13, 2020.

**Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-users based on their own experiences and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. The Gartner document is available upon request from here .

About ZineOne

ZineOne's Intelligent Customer Engagement platform enables business users to understand and respond in-the-moment with relevant 1:1 customer engagements. ZineOne's Intelligent Customer Engagement platform has positioned the company as a leading AI personalization provider that is delivering about 1 billion dollars in new revenue for its customers. The patent-pending platform and its continuously learning models provide insights into each and every visitor across digital and physical channels while delivering intelligent customer experiences in key moments to delight customers, foster loyalty, and increase revenues.

