ZineOne's Intelligent Customer Engagement Platform Now Available on Microsoft AppSource

MILPITAS, Calif., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZineOne, whose Intelligent Customer Engagement (ICE) platform provides enterprise brands the power to offer helpful, timely, and relevant online shopping experiences, today announced its availability on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions.

ZineOne provides an AI-driven personalization platform that delivers real-time intelligent customer experiences in every key moment, every time. The ability to predict intent and intercede on transactional session outcomes in-the-moment has seen an average revenue lift of 10 percent across visitors. Companies choose AppSource and ZineOne for robust computing capabilities and streaming machine learning capabilities, which allow the platform to scale as demand intensifies.

"Microsoft AppSource and ZineOne's ICE platform offer a unique solution set for enterprise brands that wish to provide customers with delightful online shopping experiences. The collaboration adds intent to every interaction with relevant contextual awareness in real-time, based on evolving in-the-moment needs and interests," said Jonathan Macchi, Senior Director of Global Partnerships at ZineOne. "The outcomes of a shopping session are accurately predicted and adapt to dynamic preferences to allow business users to understand and act with a high degree of certainty if a visitor will purchase, bounce, or take another action before they do."

Kirsten Edmondson Wolfe, Senior Director, AppSource Product Marketing, Microsoft Corp. said, "Through Microsoft AppSource, customers around the world can easily find tailored line-of-business solutions from our partners that work with the products they already use. We're happy to welcome ZineOne's Intelligent Customer Engagement solution to the growing AppSource ecosystem."

Learn more about the ZineOne offer at its page on AppSource or here in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

About ZineOne

In the realm of digital transactions, predictive responses need to be immediate and accurate. ZineOne's Intelligent Customer Engagement platform enables business users to understand and respond in the moment with relevant 1:1 customer engagements to encourage desired outcomes. Recognized by Gartner as a "Cool Vendor," ZineOne's platform has quickly positioned the company as a leading AI personalization provider that is delivering nearly $1 billion in new revenue while respecting and preserving margins for companies who seek to provide consumers with better shopping experiences. The patent-pending platform and its continuous learning models provide deep insights into each and every visitor across digital and physical channels while delivering intelligent customer experiences in key moments that delight customers, foster loyalty, and increase revenue. Learn more at www.zineone.com.

SOURCE ZineOne