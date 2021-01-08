Zing Bars Launches Nutritionist-Developed Line of Keto Snack Bars

SEATTLE, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zing® Bars has introduced a new line of keto friendly snack bars designed for consumers interested in reducing their sugar and carb intake.

"As professional nutritionists, we weren't content to just up the fat, drop the sugar, forget the flavor and leave it at that like so many others have done before," said David Ingalls, Registered Dietitian and CEO, "So we tackled it the same way we did classic Zing bars: by combining the best nutrition with the best taste, this time with no more than one gram of sugar and three grams of net carbs."

New Zing Keto Bars

Using distinctively flavored natural ingredients including dark chocolate, cacao nibs, macadamias with cinnamon, and peanut butter cookie dough, the Zing Keto bars don't rely on artificial sweeteners for taste. In addition, textures are soft and moist, rather than dry or grainy as found in some keto products. "We add a very small amount of natural monk fruit for a touch of sweetness, which doesn't add any calories or sugar," Ingalls continued, "For anyone wanting to cut sugar from their diet, I think these are the best tasting bars with the best nutrition on the market."

Since the keto nutrition mix calls for high fats, the types of fat mattered to the product developers, who chose all plant-based fats for digestibility and health benefits. "MCT oil from coconuts easily converts to energy, nut butters have heart-healthy cholesterol-lowering monounsaturated fats, and organic cocoa butter is rich in antioxidants and provides silky-smooth texture and decadent mouthfeel," Ingalls said. The seven to nine grams of protein in each bar are also plant-based.

The new keto line is launching with three flavors nationally in Sprouts Farmers Markets and on Amazon. More information on the new keto products is available at https://zingbars.com/pages/keto.

About Zing Bars

Created by four practicing Registered Dietitians, Zing® Bars launched in Seattle in 2018, followed by retail expansion in the U.S. and Canada. The Zing line offers multiple flavors designed to meet both balanced nutrition requirements and snacking flavor desires. Zing is represented nationally by brokerage firm Advantage Solutions. For retail trade inquiries, contact Jay Yager, VP of Sales, at [email protected] or (480) 239-6863.

