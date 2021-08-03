Zing Health Joins SelectQuote in Medicare Advantage Outreach

By adding SelectQuote to its insurance broker network, Zing Health is simplifying the buying process. Tweet this

"Zing Health designed its Medicare Advantage products to be the best of breed for diverse populations in each of its target counties," said Dr. Eric E. Whitaker, founder and CEO of Zing Health. "SelectQuote helps make it easier for our potential members to compare costs, understand coverage of specific drugs and extra benefits, handle enrollment details and obtain health plan documents."

Process Simplifies Vital Health Decision

SelectQuote is a technology-enabled insurance broker whose agents are commission-agnostic, so they will carefully walk seniors through a variety of Medicare plans and help them discover the lowest-cost options that best meet their health needs.

"As a way to improve health equity in our communities, it's imperative to have bilingual enrollment specialists who can champion Medicare Advantage plans," Whitaker said. "SelectQuote will further extend our outreach to members and better establish the high level of trust that we seek to maintain with our members."

With a mission to help provide the best Medicare plan at the best price to meet customers' healthcare needs, SelectQuote joins Zing Health in outreach to underserved populations, helping seniors understand their health options and making an important difference in their lives.

"We work with a number of great carrier partners that can change lives for the better for seniors and their health, helping Medicare customers find the best choices for them," said Tim Danker, CEO at SelectQuote. "Our affiliation with Zing Health will help members make a confident decision about their insurance plan and establish the same level of trust that Zing Health strives to maintain with its members. We strive to build that relationship."

Benefits Extend Seniors' Access to Care

SelectQuote's Population Health program assists seniors with their Medicare Advantage benefits and markets value-based care services such as medical clinics and meal delivery.

The SelectQuote partnership is just the latest collaboration for Zing Health, which is rapidly growing the choices it offers its members and helping to change lives for the better. Zing Health plans offer personalized care for seniors at no or low copays, including those with chronic special needs. Zing Health benefits include access to care not provided by traditional Medicare such as dental, vision and hearing.

Zing offers different Medicare Advantage products across its target counties: HMO, HMO-Point of Service, Chronic Special Needs (C-SNP) and Dual Special Needs (D-SNP). Holistic care benefits in Zing Health plans include telehealth and a 24/7 nurse advice line, fitness and weight loss memberships, and help with the nutrition, housing and social issues that contribute to community health. Zing Health partners provide member benefits for over-the-counter drugs and hearing aids, dental care, vision care, fitness and therapy and telehealth. SelectQuote adds to Zing Health's already powerful approach to improving access to care for diverse populations.

About Zing Health

Founded in 2019, Zing Health Holdings Inc. is a groundbreaking tech-enabled insurance company making Medicare Advantage the best it can be for those 65 and over or with long-term disability. Zing Health's community-based approach addresses social determinants of health to keep individuals and communities healthy and returns the physician and the member to the center of the healthcare equation. This gives each member personalized care and service tailored to their singular needs. Members also receive individualized assistance to make their transition to Zing Health as easy as possible, and have the ability to personalize their plans, access to facilities designed to help them better meet their healthcare needs, and a dedicated care team. For more information on Zing Health, visit myzinghealth.com.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. SelectQuote pioneered the model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs. SelectQuote Senior, the largest and fastest-growing business, serves the needs of a demographic that sees 10,000 people turn 65 each day with a range of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans. In 2021, SelectQuote expanded their business with the addition of Population Health, a healthcare services company, and SelectRx, a specialty medication management pharmacy. For more information on SelectQuote, visit selectquote.com.

Media Contact:

Kyle Foehner

Purpose Brand

630-270-7291

[email protected]

SOURCE Zing Health