Zing Zang Expands from Cocktail Mixes into Beverage Alcohol with Introduction of New Premium Spirits-Based RTDs

Zing Zang RTD cocktails – initially available in three varieties: Bloody Mary, Margarita, and Bourbon Whiskey Sour – combine Zing Zang's award-winning cocktail mixes with premium high-quality vodka, silver tequila, and Kentucky bourbon. Each 12-ounce can contains nine percent alcohol by volume, the same ABV of most bartender-made cocktails, and offers the convenience of two servings. The Zing Zang RTDs will be introduced initially in 20 U.S. states, with additional distribution to follow in 2021. Look for Zing Zang cocktails at liquor stores, grocery retailers, bars and restaurants.

"Consumers want bartender-quality cocktails that are convenient for at-home and on-the-go consumption. That's exactly what Zing Zang has always been known and trusted to deliver," says Brent Albertson, CEO at Chicago-based Zing Zang, LLC, who previously spent 30 years in leadership roles at Diageo. "Our new RTDs are real cocktails, made with our bold Zing Zang mixes and high-quality premium spirits, unlike most canned cocktail drinks and hard seltzers which are just watered-down malt or beer-based drinks."

According to industry analysts IWSR, the RTD category in the U.S. is valued at $8 billion, with volume growth significantly outpacing beer, wine, and spirits. RTD consumption in the U.S. is expected to increase by +72% by 2024, IWSR reports. Though the RTD category is growing rapidly, consumers still have few options for spirits-based, premium quality cocktails like Bloody Marys, Margaritas, or Bourbon Whiskey Sours. Zing Zang RTDs fill an unmet need in the category, just in time for the holidays and tailgating season.

"The mix is the majority of a drink, so the quality of that mix is crucial. Zing Zang is the leading mix brand in the U.S. because we're committed to only producing bold, premium-quality mixes made with natural ingredients, real fruit and vegetable juices, and no high fructose corn syrup. That same award-winning mix is what gives our new ready-to-drink cocktails their outstanding taste and consistent quality," adds Albertson.

The new line of Zing Zang RTD pre-mix canned cocktails include:

Zing Zang Bloody Mary RTD Cocktail:

For almost 25 years, consumers and bartenders have trusted Zing Zang Bloody Mary mix, crafted from a proprietary blend of seven real vegetable juices and bold seasoning. The Zing Zang Bloody Mary RTD Cocktail combines that same Zing Zang signature Bloody Mary mix with high-quality gluten-free American vodka (six-times distilled), to create a robust and spicy bartender-quality cocktail.

Zing Zang Margarita RTD Cocktail:

Blending premium silver tequila from Mexico, agave nectar, and Zing Zang's three-juice Margarita mix made from natural ingredients, the new Zing Zang Margarita RTD Cocktail is a delicious and thirst-quenching citrus-forward drink with just the right amount of sweetness and a honey-like finish.

Zing Zang Bourbon Whiskey Sour RTD Cocktail:

The soft caramel and oak flavors of authentic Kentucky bourbon marry perfectly with Zing Zang Sweet & Sour Mix's blend of real lemon, lime and orange bitter to create the refreshing fruit-forward Zing Zang Bourbon Whiskey Sour RTD Cocktail.

Zing Zang RTD cocktails are available in convenient 12-ounce slim cans, affordably priced at $12.99/4-pack (SRP).

About Zing Zang:

Zing Zang™ is the leading and fastest growing non-alcoholic cocktail mix brand in the U.S. The company markets a complete line of premium-quality mixers including the leading Bloody Mary Mix in the U.S. and a naturally-crafted line-up of Margarita, Sweet & Sour, Strawberry Daiquiri and Pina Colada mixes which contain no high fructose corn syrup, no preservatives, and no artificial dyes. Zing Zang's award winning cocktail mixes are available nationwide in over 200,000 retail and on-premise locations. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. For more information, please visit www.zingzang.com.

SOURCE Zing Zang, LLC

Related Links

http://www.zingzang.com

