Zinnov Recognized in the 'Global Outsourcing 100' List of IAOP for the 11th Consecutive Time

SANTA CLARA, California, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinnov, a leading global management and strategy consulting firm, announced its recognition as part of "The Global Outsourcing 100" list by the prestigious International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP). The list is the culmination of an independent assessment of Zinnov's capabilities through a rigorous process.

Over the last eleven years, Zinnov's consistent excellence has helped it make this list year after year. In 2019, Zinnov was awarded the 'best of the best,' as part of IAOP's 10-year celebration. This year, Zinnov has been adjudged an 'All Star' outsourcing advisor for its strategic advisory capabilities and deep domain expertise in outsourced functions such as Vendor Management, IT, and Digital Transformation. Zinnov's ability to enable its customers to drive value across the outsourcing value chain anchored its position in the Global Outsourcing 100 list yet again. Zinnov has also been recognized across four distinct subcategories, namely, Top Customer References, Top Awards & Certifications, Top Programs for Innovation, and Top Programs for Corporate Social Responsibility.

Speaking about Zinnov's latest accolade, Pari Natarajan, CEO, Zinnov, said, "Given the uncertainties wrought by the ongoing pandemic, we are focused on helping customers fortify their businesses and leverage technology to build antifragility into their organizations. We are working alongside our customers to identify how they need to adapt, realign, transform, and reimagine using real-time insights, data intelligence, and years of domain expertise."

"It's a proud moment for Zinnov to be recognized by IAOP. This recognition cements the fact that customer-centricity is at the core of Zinnov's ethos. We take a customer-first approach in every engagement, where we design the experience, ensure a continuous feedback loop, and formulate solutions from a first-principles thinking lens," Nitika Goel, CMO, Zinnov added.

Debi Hamill, CEO, IAOP, said in her statement, "Buyers understand there are hundreds of qualified service providers and advisors out there, but what they need to understand now is what makes each one exceptional. The Global Outsourcing 100 list has done just that. We're proud to recognize Zinnov for being among these companies this year."

About Zinnov

Zinnov is a global management consulting firm, with core expertise in Product Engineering, Digital Transformation, and Outsourcing Advisory. Since its inception in 2002, Zinnov has successfully consulted with over 250+ Global Fortune 500 customers and provided actionable insights. For more details: www.zinnov.com.

Contact:

Nitika Goel

Chief Marketing Officer

Zinnov

[email protected]

+1 408-390-5797

SOURCE Zinnov

Related Links

http://www.zinnov.com/

