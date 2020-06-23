Zinus Launches New Hybrid & Spring Mattress Collection Designed for Direct Home Delivery

"Good sleep is important for everyone right now and it shouldn't come at a premium," said Jen Cha, vice president of product at Zinus. "That's why we're focused on developing the best innovations on the market to create high-quality hybrid spring and spring mattresses that will provide the best quality sleep – without charging customers exorbitant prices."

Now available on Zinus.com, the brand's new Cooling Copper Adaptive™ Memory Foam iCoil® Hybrid Mattress is a blend of spring and memory foam and promotes cooler, cleaner and more comfortable sleep. Starting at $300 for a Queen size mattress, features include:

A unique fabric cover with cutting-edge Adaptive ™ technology triggers the evaporation of excess moisture as you sleep to prevent overheating and keep you cool throughout the night, and a layer of thermoregulating copper-infused memory foam dispels excess heat

Copper-infused memory foam with natural anti-microbial properties, such as green tea, to neutralize odors

A base layer of individual iCoil® pocket springs to resist motion transfer and provide cradling joint and spine support

High-density edge support foam for reinforced support and comfort

Zinus' new collection also includes several styles with the springy, comfortable bounce of a classic spring mattress:

Tight Top Spring Mattress: With plush microfiber quilting and layers of CertiPUR-US® certified foams on top of a durable steel innerspring base, this spring mattress delivers the classic and comfortable night's sleep you expect from a traditional spring mattress. Available for purchase starting today, prices start at $169 for a Queen size mattress and come in 6, 8 or 10-inch heights.

for a Queen size mattress and come in 6, 8 or 10-inch heights. Euro Top Memory Foam Spring Hybrid Mattress: Conforming memory foam and Viscolatex® foam layers, supportive steel innersprings, and a clean and odor-neutralizing mattress thanks to natural green-tea and active charcoal-infused foam brings the best of both spring and memory foam worlds. Available for purchase starting today, prices start at $224 for a Queen size mattress, and come in 8, 10 or 12-inch heights.

for a Queen size mattress, and come in 8, 10 or 12-inch heights. Comfort Support iCoil® Hybrid Mattress: Features the bells and whistles of a premium mattress - from a perfectly soft padded euro top to individually wrapped steel iCoil® springs for joint support. Available later this season, this design will start at $219 for a Queen size mattress and come in 12 or 13-inch heights.

To learn more about the new hybrid spring and spring mattresses collection, please visit https://www.zinus.com/spring-mattress . The new mattresses will be available online at a variety of retailers, including Zinus, Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Walmart, and Wayfair.

About Zinus

Zinus is an e-commerce mattress and furniture company specializing in mattresses, bed foundations, platform beds, sofas, and loveseats, all shipped directly to your door. Innovation and customer satisfaction are at the forefront of its designs, and its people work hard to create pioneering products that enhance a distinct customer experience. Zinus applies the same attention to detail to the design of its products and every part of the customer experience – from ease of purchasing to compact shipping packages and assembly instructions.

