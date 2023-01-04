ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT 2022

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 6% in Q4 and 5% for the full year 2022, compared with the previous year

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in December for Zinzino's sales markets decreased by 16% and amounted to SEK 120.2 (143.8) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased by 4% and amounted to SEK 5.0 (5.2) million. Overall, the Group decreased revenues by 16% to SEK 125.2 (149.0) million compared with the previous year.

Sales in Zinzino's sales markets increased by 6% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 409.7 (386.1) million. Total revenues in the Group increased by 6% in the fourth quarter and amounted to SEK 425.5 (401.2) million.

Accumulated revenue for January – December 2022 increased by 5% compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 1439.3 (1370.6) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, mSEK 22-dec 21-dec Change Q4

2022 Q4

2021 Change YTD

2022 YTD

2021 Change

The Nordics 31.0 36.4 -15 % 87.7 98.9 -11 % 323.4 369.8 -13 % Central Europe 27.6 27.5 0 % 94.1 70.2 34 % 290.6 232.7 25 % East Europe 27.1 32.2 -16 % 103.5 99.1 4 % 341.3 337.1 1 % South & West Europe 14.8 16.8 -12 % 50.5 44.2 14 % 164.5 147.1 12 % The Baltics 7.1 10.4 -32 % 25.2 27.0 -7 % 77.8 79.2 -2 % North America 5.7 6.1 -7 % 25.2 15.2 66 % 77.2 51.3 50 % Asia-Pacific 5.6 13.9 -60 % 19.6 30.4 -36 % 77.3 89.7 -14 % Africa 1.3 0.5 160 % 3.9 1.1 255 % 10.1 1.1 818 % Zinzino 120.2 143.8 -16 % 409.7 386.1 6 % 1362.2 1308.0 4 % Faun Pharma 5.0 5.2 -4 % 15.8 15.1 5 % 77.1 62.6 23 % Zinzino Group 125.2 149.0 -16 % 425.5 401.2 6 % 1439.3 1370.6 5 %

Countries in regions:

The Nordics: Denmark , Faroe Island, Finland , Iceland , Norway , Sweden

, Faroe Island, , , , Central Europe : Austria , Germany , Switzerland

: , , East Europe : Czech Republic , Slovakia , Hungary , Poland , Romania

: , , , , South & West Europe : Cyprus , France , Greece , Italy , Luxembourg , Malta , Netherlands , Slovenia , Spain , United Kingdom , Belgium , Ireland

: , , , , , , , , , , , The Baltics: Estonia , Latvia , Lithuania

, , North America : Canada , USA

: , Asia-Pacific : Australia , Hong Kong , India , Malaysia , Singapore , Taiwan , Thailand

: , , , , , , Africa : South Africa

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen

CEO Zinzino

+47 (0) 932 25 700,

zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:

[email protected]

Certified Adviser:

Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag,

+46 (0) 8 463 83 00,

Email: [email protected]

Zinzino AB (publ) is obliged to publish this information in compliance with current EU regulations governing market abuse. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 11:00 the 4th of January 2023.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10976/3693147/1763641.pdf 2212 Pressrelease Salesreport EN

SOURCE Zinzino