ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT NOVEMBER 2022
Dec 05, 2022, 05:13 ET
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 13%, compared with the previous year.
The revenue in November for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 13% and amounted to SEK 159.6 (140.8) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 5% and amounted to SEK 5.8 (5.5) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 13% to SEK 165.4 (146.3) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January - November 2022 increased by 7% to SEK 1312.6 (1222.4) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
|
Regions, mSEK
|
22-Nov
|
21-Nov
|
Change
|
YTD 2022
|
YTD 2021
|
Change
|
The Nordics
|
27.9
|
32.0
|
-13 %
|
292.0
|
332.5
|
-12 %
|
Central Europe
|
38.1
|
24.9
|
53 %
|
262.4
|
205.5
|
28 %
|
East Europe
|
46.1
|
41.3
|
12 %
|
314.3
|
303.6
|
4 %
|
South & West Europe
|
19.4
|
15.5
|
25 %
|
149.6
|
129.9
|
15 %
|
The Baltics
|
11.0
|
10.3
|
7 %
|
70.5
|
68.5
|
3 %
|
North America
|
7.8
|
4.7
|
66 %
|
71.4
|
45.2
|
58 %
|
Asia-Pacific
|
7.8
|
11.5
|
-32 %
|
71.6
|
79.6
|
-10 %
|
Africa
|
1.5
|
0.6
|
150 %
|
8.8
|
0.6
|
1367 %
|
Zinzino
|
159.6
|
140.8
|
13 %
|
1240.6
|
1165.4
|
6 %
|
Faun Pharma
|
5.8
|
5.5
|
5 %
|
72.0
|
57.0
|
26 %
|
Zinzino Group
|
165.4
|
146.3
|
13 %
|
1312.6
|
1222.4
|
7 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com
Pictures for publication free of charge:
Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: [email protected]
This disclosure contains information that Zinzino is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 05-12-2022 11:00 CET.
