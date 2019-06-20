Zion & Zion Named a "Top Company to Work for in Arizona"

TEMPE, Ariz., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zion & Zion, a top-ranked, full-service, national marketing agency, has once again earned a coveted spot on the list of azcentral.com® Top Companies to Work for in Arizona for 2019.

This highly selective list is the result of anonymous and comprehensive employee surveys measuring culture, work environment, leadership, and employee pride and satisfaction; combined with rigorous evaluations of workplace practices, policies, perks and demographics.

"This year companies were selected based on the results of a very high favorable employee survey," said Denise Gredler, founder and CEO for BestCompaniesAZ, program consulting partner. "These winners should be very proud of their Top Companies status; this presents a powerful opportunity to attract and retain the very best talent."

Zion & Zion was selected as one of the Top Companies to Work For in Arizona because of their flexible work hours, flat organization structure, a collaborative "no-walls" dog-friendly office, free fully stocked snacks and drinks on tap at all times, and a myriad of fun company parties, outings and team-building activities that allow employees to really get to know one another. Activities include movie days, happy hours, in-office massages, impromptu parties, community service days, and a weekend-long holiday party at a local upscale resort. Zion & Zion also focuses extensively on professional development and encourages employees to attend two national industry conferences each year.

"It's rewarding to be recognized as part of this prestigious list once again," said Aric Zion, CEO of Zion & Zion. "Receiving this award reflects our commitment to our people and our office culture. At Zion & Zion we embrace the fundamental idea that our employees are our strength, and we want to give them what they need to succeed and grow as well as ensure that they enjoy being part of the Zion & Zion team."

For more information about Zion & Zion visit www.zionandzion.com.

About Zion & Zion

Based in Tempe, Ariz., Zion & Zion is a full-service national marketing firm specializing in marketing strategy, advertising, public relations, social media and interactive services. The work of the Zion & Zion team includes local, national and international brands, including Aristocrat Technologies, ARS/Rescue Rooter, Bank 34, Barro's Pizza, BD, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Casino Del Sol, ISM Raceway, Sun Health, University of Dubuque and Walmart. Learn more at www.zionandzion.com , follow @ZIONandZION on Twitter, follow Zion & Zion on LinkedIn, and like ZIONandZIONAgency on Facebook.

About Best Companies Group

Best Companies Group is dedicated to establishing Best Places to Work programs to distinguish leaders in workplace excellence. As a research firm, BCG collects data about participating companies as well as employee feedback, analyzes that data, and produces a "Best" distinction that makes each recognized organization, the selected region (or industry) and the organizing partners proud. Best Companies Group identifies and recognizes places of employment that lead the way in defining the employee experience of the 21st century.

SOURCE Zion & Zion

Related Links

http://www.zionandzion.com

