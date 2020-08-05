Zion & Zion Study Analyzes Brand Clarity, Favorability and Originality of Top 26 Quick Service Restaurants

Wingstop ranked highest out of the 26 QSRs in Brand Personality Clarity and Brand Personality Favorability, and third in Brand Personality Originality.

Chick-fil-A ranked first in Originality, third in Clarity and fourth in Favorability. Other QSRs that ranked consistently high on various dimensions include Panera Bread (second in Favorability and fifth in Originality) and Dairy Queen (second in Clarity and fourth in Favorability).

Some of the largest and most well-known brands displayed consistently less strength in aspects of Brand Personality Appeal, including McDonald's (26th in Favorability, 26th in Originality and 22nd in Clarity), Burger King (26th in Clarity, 25th in Favorability and 25th in Originality), Papa John's (24th in all three factors) and Jack in the Box (23rd in all three factors).

The full research report is available here: Brand Clarity, Favorability, and Originality of the Top 26 Quick Service Restaurants

This Zion & Zion research study was based on a nationwide survey of 4,363 adults. Authors of the study are Aric Zion, MS and Thomas Hollmann, MBA, PhD.

About Zion & Zion

Based in Tempe, Ariz., Zion & Zion is a full-service national marketing firm specializing in marketing strategy, advertising, public relations, social media and interactive services. The work of the Zion & Zion team includes local, national and international brands, including Aristocrat Technologies, ARS/Rescue Rooter, Bank 34, Barro's Pizza, BD (Becton Dickinson), Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Casino Del Sol, Phoenix Raceway, Phoenix Suns, Sun Health, University of Arizona and Walmart. Learn more at www.zionandzion.com, follow @ZIONandZION on Twitter, follow Zion & Zion on LinkedIn, and like ZIONandZIONAgency on Facebook.

SOURCE Zion & Zion

