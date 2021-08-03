Zion & Zion Study Examines How TV Programming Impacts Advertising Effectiveness

Zion & Zion's research contains multiple noteworthy findings. Cable news shows have higher cognitive and affective involvement compared to network news shows. Comedies and reality TV shows have a wide dispersion of affective involvement; however, both are on the low end of cognitive involvement. Sports programs have mid-range levels of cognitive involvement but are on the medium-to-low side of affective involvement. The shows with the highest affective involvement are dramas.

As explained in Zion & Zion's Ad Effectiveness Model, programs that have high cognitive involvement will increase ad viewing but will generally decrease ad processing because viewers are already busy processing the program. Conversely, programs that have high affective involvement will increase ad viewing as well as increase ad processing.

The Zion & Zion media and marketing science teams collected data from 2,041 TV viewers, providing a total of over 10,000 evaluations of 111 of the top TV programs across 12 programming categories.

View the full research report here: Cognitive and Affective Involvement: The Key to Advertising Effectiveness (Part II).

