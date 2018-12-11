Zion & Zion Study Finds Seniors' Digital Usage Dramatically Greater Than Believed

TEMPE, Ariz., Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Seniors use digital technology in their daily lives more than you might think, according to a new study from the market research team at Zion & Zion, a top-ranked, full-service, national marketing agency. The full report is available here.

The findings of the report have numerous implications for managing and marketing residential senior communities and for marketing to seniors in general: