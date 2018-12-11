Zion & Zion Study Finds Seniors' Digital Usage Dramatically Greater Than Believed
09:22 ET
TEMPE, Ariz., Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Seniors use digital technology in their daily lives more than you might think, according to a new study from the market research team at Zion & Zion, a top-ranked, full-service, national marketing agency. The full report is available here.
The findings of the report have numerous implications for managing and marketing residential senior communities and for marketing to seniors in general:
- Seniors see themselves as significantly more technologically engaged than the generation following them (i.e., their adult children) sees them as being. 47% of seniors say they use a desktop computer more than an hour a day, but adult children's perceptions of their parents' desktop usage were significantly lower, at only 13%.
- 29% of seniors say that they use a laptop computer an hour or more each day, while their adult children believe only 8% of their parents use laptops that often.
- Marketers of senior communities should recognize that they may have a faulty view of seniors 75+ and their digital connectedness.
This study, conducted by the Zion & Zion market research team, was based on a nationwide survey of seniors (age 75+) and their adult children. A total of 1,021 responses were collected to understand the degree of bias in how seniors' digital technology usage is viewed by the generation preceding those seniors. Authors of the study are Aric Zion, MS; Morgan Gardea; Peter Juergens, MA; Thomas Hollmann, MBA, PhD.
